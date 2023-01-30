Skyline varsity girls basketball coach Ronnie McCarver was glad to get a win over a fellow ranked opponents Monday night, but the coach would have preferred to a see a more efficient effort in doing so.
“I don’t think we were ready to play and (Ider) was fighting harder than we were,” he said. “We were getting turnovers but had a hard time scoring. We kind of got it going at the end, but now’s the time (of the season) you’ve got to be playing like that the whole (game).”
The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings didn’t look themselves for two-plus quarters Monday, but the typical version showed up midway through the third quarter and propelled Skyline to a 66-37 win over Class 2A No. 7-ranked Ider.
Skyline (23-4), which picked up its fifth straight win, led 16-5 after one quarter and 32-22 at halftime against an Ider team missing its points guard and leading scorer Makinley Traylor. But the Vikings began to capitalize off of their typically harassing defense — Ider committed more than 25 turnovers — as they stretched their lead to as many as 24 points in the third quarter following three straight low-post buckets from Lexie Stucky and Kaina King’s 3-point play following a steal. Skyline also held Ider scoreless for five-plus minutes in the third quarter before carrying a 50-28 lead into the fourth. The Vikings’ lead ultimately reached as large as 32 points during the final quarter.
Skyline had four players score in double figures. Kaina King led the Vikings with 18 points while Stucky and Kenzie Manning scored 15 points each. Blakely Stucky totaled 10 points for Skyline while Brinlee Potts added five and Jaslynn Wilkinson had three.
Kennzie Smith was the lone scorer in double figures for Ider (16-10) with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.