Lexie Stucky

Lexie Stucky gets to the basket for two of her 15 points during Class 1A No. 3 Skyline's 66-37 win over 2A No. 7 Ider.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Skyline varsity girls basketball coach Ronnie McCarver was glad to get a win over a fellow ranked opponents Monday night, but the coach would have preferred to a see a more efficient effort in doing so.

“I don’t think we were ready to play and (Ider) was fighting harder than we were,” he said. “We were getting turnovers but had a hard time scoring. We kind of got it going at the end, but now’s the time (of the season) you’ve got to be playing like that the whole (game).”

