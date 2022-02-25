The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team’s strong start to the 2022 season has yielded a historic moment for the program.
The Wildcats claimed their first tournament championship by winning the Golden Bear Classic in Lincoln last Saturday.
The Scottsboro soccer program began play in 2018.
Scottsboro went 4-0 in the tournament, including a win over Holtville in the championship game. Scottsboro and Holtville finished overtime scoreless, but the Wildcats took the title on penalty kicks 3-1. Tournament MVP Marcos Francisco, Teruya Isozaki and Rene Miguel made penalty kicks for Scottsboro. Meanwhile, Jackson Moore had three saves while in goal for Scottsboro in regulation while Leo Hetzel stopped two Holtville penalty kicks.
The Wildcats opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Lincoln, with Alvaro Macias Cazorla scored the winning goal on an assistant from Colby Durham. Hetzel had two saves.
Scottsboro turned in a season-high nine goals during a 9-2 win over Hokes Bluff. Isozaki had a hat trick with three goals for the Wildcats, who got one goal each from Cazorla, Francisco, Skyler Hale, Max Klotz, Mason McKenzie and Jamie Nolasco. Cazorla and Miguel had two assists each and Francisco, Hetzel and Nolasco had one assist each for Scottsboro while goalkeepers Hetzel and Jackson had four and three saves each.
The Wildcats then posted a 4-0 win over Class 1A-3A No. 10-ranked Susan Moore. Isozaki scored two goals and Cazorla and Francisco had one goal each while Francisco had two assists and Cazorla had one. Hetzel had two saves in goal.
Scottsboro is off to a 7-2-1 start to the season. The Wildcats also received votes in the Alabama Soccer Coaches’ Class 6A Top-15 rankings.
Scottsboro girls go 1-3 — Scottsboro posted a win over Hokes Bluff but suffered losses to Class 4A-5A No. 12-ranked Lincoln, 1A-3A No. 2 Susan Moore and Holtville.
The Wildcats defeated Hokes Bluff 2-0, the first shutout for keeper Lydia West. Nevada Champion had a goal and an assist for Scottsboro (3-6-1) while Maggie Armstrong had a goal and Reina Franco had an assist.
Makenna Howes scored a goal, Maddie West had an assistant as Jasmine Hill had 13 saves during a 2-1 loss to Lincoln. Hill also had nine saves in a 4-0 loss to Susan Moore, and Maddie West and Howes had a goal and an assist respectively while Lydia West had four saves in a loss to Holtville 2-1 on penalty kicks.
