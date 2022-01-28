The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team enjoyed a near-state record setting performance from the 3-point arc Thursday night.
The defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Eagles sank 21 3-pointers during an 87-49 Class 2A Area 15 win over visiting North Sand Mountain.
Pisgah (22-3, 6-0) finished one 3-pointer shy of the AHSAA girls single-season record of 22 set last season by G.W. Long. Ten different Eagles made a 3-pointer.
Kallie Tinker made seven treys for the Eagles and closed with a game-high 23 points. Molly Heard closed with 19 points for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb had nine points, MyCaiden Wilborn had eight, Piper Anderson and Paisley Patalas had six each and Kaitlyn Stephens had five.
Pisgah led 30-15, 53-25 and 79-41 at the quarter breaks. The win was Pisgah’s 57th consecutive victory on its home court.
Ashley Shrader scored 16 points and Kolbie Bobo netted 13 for NSM (7-14, 0-5) while Madison Renfro added eight and Kayden Reyes had six.
Woodville 47, Cedar Bluff 35 — At Cedar Bluff, Woodville earned its second win over Class 1A Area 13 foe Cedar Bluff in three days with Thursday’s win.
Woodville (8-10, 4-3) opened up a 19-5 lead after one quarter before leading 23-14 at halftime and 38-27 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 22 points for the Panthers while Lannah Grace Beard had seven and Alexis Brown and Karlee Hutchens had four each.
Kylie Vadon scored 11 points for Cedar Bluff (2-6 in area play).
Ider 56, Skyline 53 — At Skyline, visiting MaKinley Traylor made 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help the visiting Hornets hold off Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline Thursday night.
It was just the second home loss of the season for the defending 1A state champion Vikings.
The game was tied 8-all after one quarter, but Skyline (19-7) fell behind 24-18 at halftime and trailed 40-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Kaina King scored a game-high 20 points for Skyline, which also got eight points each from Brinlee Potts, Kenzie Manning and Lexie Stucky and seven from Gracie Rowell.
