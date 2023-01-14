Pisgah Junior High champs

The Pisgah boys basketball team defeated Stevenson 35-27 to win the 2022-23 Jackson County Middle School/Junior High Boys Basketball Tournament championship Thursday night at Macedonia. Team members kneeling (left to right) are Mason Gass, Rhylan Wheeler, Braden Ott, Landon Shavers, Jude Shankles, Walker Pike and Kamyrn Tinker. Standing are Hurley Shavers, Bryce Hicks, Ross Smith, Brooks Garrett, head coach Joey Kirby, Lucas Cook, Slayden Shirley, Will Mashburn, Cutter Mayes and Zander Bell.

 Special Photo

The Pisgah junior high boys basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter effort to secure a county championship.

Second-seeded Pisgah outscored top-seeded Stevenson 11-3 in the fourth quarter to post a 35-27 victory and win the 2022-23 Jackson County Middle School/Junior High Boys Basketball Tournament championship Thursday night at Macedonia School.

