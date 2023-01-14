The Pisgah junior high boys basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter effort to secure a county championship.
Second-seeded Pisgah outscored top-seeded Stevenson 11-3 in the fourth quarter to post a 35-27 victory and win the 2022-23 Jackson County Middle School/Junior High Boys Basketball Tournament championship Thursday night at Macedonia School.
This was the first combined Jackson County Middle School/Junior High Tournament. In years previously, the middle school and junior high teams played in separate county tournaments.
Pisgah took a 14-7 lead after a first-quarter that saw the Eagles get three 3-pointers from Landon Shavers. The Eagles were in front 22-13 at halftime, but Stevenson outscored Pisgah 11-2 in the third quarter to send the game to the fourth quarter tied at 24. But Cutter Mayes scored seven points in the final period and Slayden Shirey added four to help the Eagles regain the lead and hold off the Panthers for the title.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” said Pisgah head coach Joey Kirby, whose team finished 2-1 against Stevenson this season. “We got a lead, but Stevenson’s a good team and they came back on us. But our kids didn’t get down and were able to fight back and take the lead for good.”
Shirley led Pisgah with 12 points while Mayes scored 10, Shavers added nine and Ross Smith and Kamryn Tinker had two each.
Zaiden Humphrey scored eight points during Stevenson’s strong third quarter and closed with a team-high 10. Coach Ray Swinford’s Panthers also got eight points from Nick Price, five from Maddux McLain, three from Tavaris Smith and one from Haven Massengale.
Pisgah finished the season with an 11-3 record.
“They did everything I asked of them this season,” Kirby said. “They worked hard and got better every practice, got better every game. They stayed hungry the whole time and wanted to win a championship.”
