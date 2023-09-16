The Pisgah football team continues to keep scoreboard operators busy.
The No. 3-ranked Eagles put together another high-scoring first half on the way to a 66-13 Class 2A Region 7 win over host Collinsville Friday night at Cagle Civitan Field.
The 66 points were the second-most single-game point total in Pisgah football history, second only to a 70-point outing against North Sand Mountain in 1967, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (AHSFHS.com).
Pisgah (3-0, 2-0) scored a combined 92 points in the first halves of wins over Lexington and Sand Rock, and it kept its first-half onslaught going Friday night by building a 46-13 halftime lead.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Pruitt said. “(Offensive coordinator Adam Gilbert) did a good job calling plays. To score that many on a good team, that’s big for us. Defense, we held them to two scores. Still got room for improvement, got some things to clean up. But we’re 3-0, and that’s something to be happy about.”
Pisgah’s offense finished with 630 total yards, 261 rushing and 369 passing. Senior quarterback Mason Holcomb was 16-of-18 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a little over two quarters of work, while Jakob Kirby had eight receptions for 152 yards and Luke Gilbert hauled in five receptions for 127 yards.
Collinsville (2-1, 1-1) had allowed only six points through two games, but the Panthers fell behind to Pisgah 16-0 less than four minutes in after touchdown runs of 3 and 31 yards and two-point conversions from McCrary, who ran for 164 yards and 12 carries.
Quintavious Rogers’ 48-yard run led to his 5-yard touchdown run that pulled Collinsville within 13-7 with 6:52 left in the opening quarter, but Pisgah answered with Holcomb’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Kirby to up the lead to 22-7 after one quarter.
Holcomb then threw touchdowns passes of 27 yards to Kirby and 64 yards to Gilbert, and he and Gilbert each ran for a two-point conversion to stake Pisgah to a 38-7 lead with 5:07 left in the second quarter.
Collinsville’s briefly cut the Eagles’ lead to 38-13 on Mason McAteer’s 50-yard touchdown pass, but Pisgah quickly marched 56 yards to score with 26 seconds left in the half on Holcomb’s 15-yard touchdown pass to McCrary and his two-point conversion pass to Jett Jeffery.
The Eagles opened the third quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run from McCrary — their first second-half points of the season — and added two more touchdowns on runs of 1 and 21 yards from freshman Brodie McBride to cap the scoring.
“Proud of our guys,” Pruitt said. “If we keep playing and keep working and get better, who knows, the sky is the limit.”
Collinsville had 274 total yards, with McAteer completing 12 of 27 passes for 153 yards and Rogers rushing for 105 yards on nine carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.