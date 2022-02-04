Pisgah varsity girls basketball coach Carey Ellison said the final week of the regular season is about getting in some final preparations for the postseason.
The Eagles passed a postseason-type test Tuesday night.
Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah held of 1A No. 1 Skyline 70-56 in the third and final battle of the reigning state champions.
Pisgah (24-3) built a big lead early before Skyline chipped away and got within three late in the fourth quarter. But Pisgah countered a big Skyline run with one of its one own to secure a second victory in three tries against the Vikings.
“Everybody was in rhythm at the start,” Ellison said. “But we couldn’t get any pressure on them after the first four minutes and we were giving up too much easy stuff. I got out of (the press), that slowed us down to the pace they needed to be at. (Skyline) cut it, but we made some big plays and big shots to pull back away. It was good (to answer like that).”
The win gave Pisgah a 2-1 edge in the season series between the reigning state champions. Skyline won the first meeting 55-53 in overtime on Nov. 18 before Pisgah won their Jackson County Tournament championship game matchup 66-44 on Jan. 22 at Section.
The win was also Pisgah’s 59th consecutive win on its home court.
Pisgah built a 19-6 lead after one quarter and took a 38-18 lead late in the second quarter after the second of Flammia’s three second-quarter 3-pointers before the final trey of the quarter gave the Eagles a 41-23 halftime advantage. Pisgah led 55-41 entering the fourth quarter, but Skyline (21-8) opened the quarter with a 14-0 run, pulling within 55-52 with 5:16 remaining after 3-pointers from Gracie Rowell and Blakely Stucky, a putback from Kenzie Manning and a basket and free throw from Lexie Stucky. But Pisgah got a 3-pointer from Kallie Tinker a minute later to go back in front by six, and a trey from Piper Anderson and a layup and trey from Barron capped an 11-0 Pisgah run that sealed the win.
Lipscomb signee Molly Heard had a triple-double for Pisgah, posting 19 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The Eagles also got nine points each from Barron, Flammia and Lila Kate Wheeler, seven from Tinker and six each from Karlee Holcomb and Kaitlyn Stephens.
Ellison said the balance on the score sheet for Pisgah was a key factor in the win.
“(Skyline) guarded us like I think a lot of teams will in the postseason, so that was good for us. It was a good preparation,” he said. “Everybody’s going to try their best defensively to take our leading scorers away, so we’ve got to have people make shots like they did tonight. That’s going to be key all the way down the road is who is going to step up.”
Blakely Stucky finished with 12 points and Kaina King netted 10 for Skyline, which also got nine each from Rowell and Lexie Stucky and eight from Manning.
Skyline coach Ronnie McCarver was proud of his team’s rally attempt against the Eagles.
“The effort was unbelievable,” he said. “We could’ve laid down. They fought and fought, had a chance to cut it to one. I think we got tired — I should’ve subbed more — but man I couldn’t ask for anything else. I was tickled with them. If we will give that kind of effort from here on out, we’ll be fine against anybody we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.