The Scottsboro swim teams started their 2022 seasons with strong performances in the Boaz Invitational.
Scottsboro finished second in both the varsity boys and girls divisions during the meet held Thursday at the Boaz Recreation Center.
Scottsboro posted a team score of 340 in the varsity girls division, finishing 21 points back of meet winner Arab. The Scottsboro girls team recorded 10 Top-Five finishes and 13 Top-10 finishes.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro recorded 343 points in the varsity boys standings, placing second to defending Class 1A-5A state champion Boaz’s 513.5 points. The SHS boys had 14 Top-Five finishes — including Luke Armour’s win in the 200-yard Medley — and seven Top-10 finishes.
Scottsboro topped the combined division team score with 683 points, 24.5 more than second-place Boaz.
Here are the individual race results from Scottsboro’s season-opening meet.
GIRLS
200-yard Medley Relay
3. Scottsboro A - Noelle Lee, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Lily Turlington (2:09.22)
6. Scottsboro B - Mackenzie Hughes, Audrey Frye, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Shelton Linville (2:27.69)
200-yard Freestyle
3. Lily Turlington (2:29.39)
6. Audrey Frye (2:41.75)
7. Addison Hughes (2:46.40)
9. Mackenzie Hughes (2:50.34)
200-yard Individual Medley
2. Amelia Armour (2:36.51)
3. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (2:36.83)
50-yard Freestyle
4. Noelle Lee (28.61)
10. Alice Merck (30.27)
28. Sadie Thompson (39.26)
100-yard Fly
5. Amelia Armour (1:15.03)
6. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:17.89)
100-yard Freestyle
7. Noelle Lee (1:03.12)
14. Audrey Frye (1:13.57)
15. Vivian Hunnicutt (1:15.65)
18. Breelynn Orgill (1:19.87)
500-yard Freestyle
4. Addison Hughes (7:26.78)
5. Mackenzie Hughes (7:27.37)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
4. Scottsboro A - Shelton Linville, Lily Turlington, Alice Merck, Audrey Frye (2:03.87)
8. Scottsboro B - Vivian Hunnicutt, Breelynn Orgill, Sadie Thompson, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (2:18.90)
100-yard Backstroke
6. Alice Merck (1:22.00)
10. Vivian Hunnicutt (1:35.83)
100-yard Breaststroke
2. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:17.68)
6. Lily Turlington (1:26.51)
7. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:28.67)
15. Sadie Thompson (1:43.66)
17. Breelynn Orgill (1:47.61)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro A - Amelia Armour, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Noelle Lee (4:20.89)
4. Scottsboro B - Mackenzie Hughes, Addison Hughes, Vivian Hunnicutt, Sadie Thompson (5:31.16)
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
2. Scottsboro A - Will Porch, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:49.78)
7. Scottsboro B - Josh Hill, Preston Worley, Jacob Fanning, Troy Reichle (2:27.80)
200-yard Freestyle
3. Ryder Linville (2:10.38)
4. Craft Sanders (2:10.74)
7. Balin Hunnicutt (2:42.01)
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Luke Armour (2:20.73)
2. Will Porch (2:23.30)
7. Jacob Fanning (3:06.38)
50-yard Freestyle
2. Ben Bradford (23.71)
13. Tommy Bianca (27.96)
32. Cade Haggard (32.36)
100-yard Fly
2. Luke Armour (1:00.09)
6. Craft Sanders (1:04.88)
100-yard Freestyle
2. Ben Bradford (53.13)
13. Balin Hunnicutt (1:10.34)
500-yard Freestyle
4. Will Porch (6:00.84)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro A - Craft Sanders, Ryder Linville, Arlen Parr, Luke Armor (1:39.71)
4. Scottsboro B - Tommy Bianca, Jacob Fanning, Troy Reichle, Preston Worley (1:58.88)
100-yard Backstroke
2. Arlen Parr (1:01.60)
9. Preston Worley (1:25.15)
13. Cade Haggard (1:33.44)
15. Troy Reichle (139.03)
100-yard Breaststroke
2. Arlen Parr (1:07.99)
6. Ryder Linville (1:17.64)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro A - Ryder Linville, Craft Sanders, Ben Bradford, Will Porch (3:48.02)
6. Scottsboro B - Balin Hunnicutt, Cade Haggard, Troy Reichle, Tommy Bianca (4:52.47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.