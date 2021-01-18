The Skyline girls basketball team will begin postseason play on its home court.
The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings clinched the Class 1A Area 13 regular-season area championship thanks to a 68-12 win at Woodville Friday night.
Skyline (19-5, 7-0) will host next month's Class 1A Area 13 Tournament.
The Vikings, who led 34-3, 43-3 and 65-9 over Woodville (6-7, 4-3) at the quarter breaks, got 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals from Gracie Stucky and 10 points and seven rebounds from Kenzie Manning, eight points and eight rebounds from Lexie Stucky and eight points, five assists and four steals from Blakely Stucky. Gracie Rowell pitched in eight points and Brinlee Potts had six points and eight rebounds while Audra Bellomy, Kaina King and Morgan Sanders had five points each.
Scottsboro 42, Fort Payne 37 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats used a 20-2 first-half run to take the lead before holding over rival Fort Payne in the second half for the Class 6A Area 15 win Friday night.
Scottsboro (11-3, 2-2) trailed 8-2 early on before leading 10-8 after one quarter of play. The Wildcats led 24-14 at halftime and 34-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Lexie Bennett scored 10 points for Scottsboro while Audrey Holland, Allie Scott and Olivia Tubbs netted nine each. Logan Neil scored 15 points and Bryaln Gray had 10 for Fort Payne (1-1 in area play).
North Jackson 68, DAR 51 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs pulled alway from visiting DAR in the second half to secure the Class 4A Area 14 win Friday night.
The game was tied 13-all after one quarter, but North Jackson (7-6, 4-1) moved in front 28-21 at halftime. The Chiefs outscored the Patriots 18-7 in the third quarter to carry a 46-28 advantage into the final frame.
Tyra Smith scored a game-high 22 points for North Jackson, which also got 12 each from Alexis Moore and Sarah Myers, eight from Arielle Haynes and five from Hadley Burnette. Victoria Nickell and Emma Kate Bolin scored 13 and 10 points respectively for DAR (4-13, 1-4).
Pisgah 87, NSM 50 — At Higdon, Pisgah completed an undefeated run through Class 2A Area 15 play with the victory Friday night.
Pisgah (13-5, 6-0) raced in front 31-6 after one quarter and led 54-22 at halftime and 71-35 after three quarters.
Molly Heard finished with 23 points, seven assists, five rebounds and seven steals for the Eagles while Kennedy Barron had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Pisgah also got 15 points from Kallie Tinker, 10 from Bella Bobo, nine from Kinsey Dalton, eight from Karlee Holcomb and seven from Hannah Duncan. Jessi Weldon scored 13 points for NSM (5-14, 1-4) while Vickie Hassell, Ashlyn Hurst and Kolbie Bobo had eight points each.
Ider 77, Section 45 — At Section, the Lions fell to Class 2A Area 15 rival and No. 8-ranked Ider Friday night.
Section (3-17, 0-4) trailed 19-7, 39-18 and 62-38 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Armstrong scored 16 points to lead Section, which also got 10 from Jennifer Vega, nine from Savannah White and six from Katie Hancock. Kaleigh Carson scored 19 points for Ider (16-7, 3-2) while Makinley Traylor had 15 and Erin Pruett had 10.
Saturday
North Jackson 74, NSM 59 — At Stevenson, a strong start helped the Chiefs post a win over visiting county rival North Sand Mountain.
North Jackson (8-6) raced in front 21-8 after one quarter before leading 35-25 at halftime and 57-44 after three quarters.
Summer Varnum scored 18 points and Hadley Burnette added 15 for the Chiefs, who also got 10 from Bailey Abernathy, nine from Alexis Moore and eight from Tyra Smith.
Jessi Weldon scored a game-high 28 points for NSM (5-15) while Kolbie Bobo had 12 points and Nady Poore had 11.
