The Pisgah fishing team did not have the success it hoped for in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s 2021 Classic, but the Eagles still came home with strong finish to its season.
Pisgah posted a Top-10 finish in the Classic on Friday, a finish that landed it fifth-place in the ASABFA’s 2021 Team of the Year standings.
Pisgah, in its third year of competition, was the smallest school in the top five of the team of the year standings, with Briarwood Christian finishing first, East Limestone second, Pell City third and Smiths Station fourth.
“This group was determined to show everyone that they could compete with the big schools and be a top fishing team,” said Pisgah coach Emily Smith, whose team was 28th in the team standings in 2019 and sixth in 2020. “This year they had a goal — bring a trophy home from each tournament qualifier, and they did. I am so proud of this group of kids. (To be the) fifth-place team of the year is a big deal. They had talked about a division of 1A-4A and 5A-7A schools. If they had done that this year we would have been state champs. I cannot wait for next year. We will lose two seniors, but the other 10 will be back.”
The 2021 ASABFA Classic was fished on Lake Jordan out of Bonners Point State Ramp in Wetumpka last Friday. It was scheduled to be a two-day tournament but was changed to a one-day tournament with a three-fish limit because of the implement weather forecast for Saturday.
Pisgah’s top finishing angler duo was Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips. They finished 37th with three fish totaling 5.72 pounds.
Parker Law and Bode Smith finished 62nd with three fish weighing 4.53 pounds while Dawson Campbell and Shelby Campbell were 113th with three fish weighing 3.31 pounds, Creed Stewart and John Osborne 156th with one fish weighing 1.71 pounds and Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore 168th with one fish weighing 0.98 pounds.
“The pre-fish day we had very good luck catching fish. The next day, the weather had totally changed the bite pattern,” Smith said. “The only thing that would bite were the small fish. We had three boats with limits but just small fish. Bode had a good one break off under a dock, and several others missed good fish that would have made a difference. It just goes with fishing that weather and patterns can change, and sometimes it just not your day. Most of my anglers were on the water for 12 hours in 90-degree heat. We kept hoping that it would get cloudy early but it never did. At weigh-in, it was raining so hard that everyone was soaking wet.”
Tallassee’s Carter Davidson and Michael Markham were the angler duo ASABFA state champions, catching three fish that weighed a combined 10.96 pounds.
NSM — North Sand Mountain posted a 32nd-place finish in the Classic and closed the season with a 19th-place finish in the Team of the Year standings.
Braydon Ellison and Josey Williams were NSM’s top-finishing angler duo, placing 79th with three fishing totaling 4.27 pounds.
Logan Haswell and Braden Hill finished 108th with three fish weighing 3.45 pounds while Logan Davis and Kade Davis were 118th with three fish for 3.21 pounds, Kolton Cooper and Jace Shankles 128th with three fish weighing 2.85 pounds and Ella Spurgin and Sadie Sanders 166th with one fish weighing 1.35 pounds.
“Four of our team boats finished with a limit,” said NSM coach Jeremy Moore, “but could not find any size.”
