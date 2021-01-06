A former Scottsboro state champion wrestler made his Virginia Tech wrestling debut over the weekend.
Kolton Clark, a 2019 Scottsboro High School graduate, went 1-1 for the Hokies’ during their 28-6 dual match victory over Campbell. The redshirt freshman wrestled in the 174-pound weight class.
Clark defeated Campbell’s Josh Kenny via pin (2:20) while dropping a 6-4 decision to Austin Murphy.
At Scottsboro, Clark posted a career record of 268-54, including a 171-11 mark his last four seasons. He won three state championships during his high school career — he won the Class 6A 126-pound title as a freshman, the 1A-5A 170-pound state title as a junior and the 1A-5A 182-pound state title as a senior —while posting two state runner-up finishes and one third-place finish. He was a two-time NHSCA All-American and a Super 32 All-American as a senior. Clark also helped Scottsboro win the 2019 AHSAA Class 1A-5A Duals State Championship.
Clark went 6-6 while wrestling unattached during the 2019-20 college season, placing sixth in the Appalachian Open after going 3-2 with three pins.
