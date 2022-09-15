The Scottsboro football team returns to action following its bye week with a rivalry matchup.
The Wildcats go on the road Friday for an important Class 5A Region 7 matchup with No. 10-ranked Arab.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Arab City Schools Athletic Complex.
It’s the 63rd meeting between the teams in a series Scottsboro leads 41-20-2.
Scottsboro had won six straight in the series before Arab’s 35-0 victory over the Wildcats a year ago.
The rematch has major region implications, as both teams enter the contest undefeated in region play.
Scottsboro (2-1, 1-0) entered its bye week on a high note with a key Class 5A Region 7 win over Boaz on Sept. 2.
“The bye week treated us well,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “We were able to get some guys healthy that need to get healthy and we got some guys some reps that we needed to get some reps.”
Meanwhile, Arab (4-0, 2-0) has been dominant to start the 2022 season, averaging 41 points per game and allowing just 20 total points. After defeating Class 7A Albertville 47-14 in Week 0, the Knights have posted shutouts in two of their last three games, a 35-0 non-region win over Brewer and region wins over Douglas 40-6 and Sardis 42-0.
Key players for Arab are running back Drew Franklin, quarterback Aidan Cox and receivers Drew Puccio, Brody McCain and Spencer Strickland. Franklin has rushed for 747 yards and 11 touchdowns on 84 carries thus far this season. Cox is 44-of-67 passing for 637 yards and eight touchdowns, while Puccio has 14 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns, McCain has 10 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns and Strickland had 10 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
“(Arab) is really playing well,” Bell said. “They’re probably more run than pass, but they do both very well. They’ve got a guy that’s already close to 1,000 rushing yards. The quarterback is very efficient. That makes them hard to defend. We can’t afford to let them get a two or three-score lead on us and make us have to play catch up. We need to keep it a low scoring game.”
Scottsboro’s defense will try to answer that challenge. The Wildcats defense has allowed just 44 points in three games and have forced three turnovers.
“I don’t think we’ve played a full four quarters yet, but we’re beginning to see the consistency we need on defense,” Bell said. “In the last game, other than a little spell there in the second quarter, (the defense) played well.”
Bell would like to the see the Scottsboro offense and its special teams play a role in slowing down Arab.
“We’ve got to be efficient and we’ve got to finish drives,” he said. “When we get to the red zone, we’ve got to score. And our special teams, in games like this, is an area that we’ve got to maximize our ability in.”
