The Scottsboro High School girls golf team put together a solid showing in its annual tournament.
Scottsboro posted a team score of 260 to finish fifth in the annual Scottsboro Invitational on Thursday at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course.
The Wildcats finished 19 shots behind varsity girls division champion Hartselle, which shot a 241 (three-best combined scores). Grissom (245) finished second while Huntsville (246) was third and Cullman (250) was fourth.
Abby Hambrick shot a 5-over par 77 to lead the Wildcats' effort, finishing just outside the Top-5 on the individual leaderboard.
Also for the Wildcats, Lilla Bell shot a 91, Shelby Cooley shot a 92, Kaitlyn Price shot a 96 and Baylee Summner shot a 101.
Hartselle's Jinger Heath was the tournament's low medalist after carding an even par 72.
SHS Boys finish ninth — The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team finished ninth out of 16 teams in the varsity boys division of Thursday's Scottsboro Invitational.
Huntsville and Homewood finished first and second respectively.
Scottsboro closed with a team score of 339 (four- best combined scores).
Buckner Anderson led the Wildcats with an 8-over par 80 while Will Harrington shot an 84, Ethan Roberts shot an 85, Drake Hogland shot a 90 and Greyson Widgeon shot a 93. Competing as individuals, Scottsboro's Preston Worley shot a 90 and Alex Cloud shot a 110.
