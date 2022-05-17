Robyn Johnson has stepped down as the head softball coach at Scottsboro High School after eight seasons.
Johnson enjoyed a successful tenure with the Wildcats, but said the move is simply a family decision.
“I’ve been going back and forth on this, but like I told the girls, it came down to just time. I want more time with my baby,” said Johnson, whose son Bennett was born last November. “I was getting an hour with my son at nights, and that was on home games. That’s not enough for me.”
Johnson’s husband Ben, who served as a Scottsboro softball assistant coach, is also be leaving his position with the softball program but will continue to coach football.
Johnson went 192-124-4 as Scottsboro head coach from 2015-22. The Red Level native came to Scottsboro in the summer 2014 after serving as the head coach at Enterprise High School for three seasons.
Johnson, whose career record is 306-210-4, led Scottsboro to four area championships, six regional tournament appearances and one state tournament appearance. Johnson’s 2017 Scottsboro team went 44-17 — the 44 wins are the second most for Scottsboro in a single season — and finished as the Class 5A state runner-up.
“That 2017 year, that was just a special year all around,” Johnson said. “Every year was special in its own way. We on a lot of games, had some success and had some really good athletes. I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve loved it or I wouldn’t have done this for 16 years. And you never know what the future holds. But I’m just in a different season of life right now.”
Johnson informed the team of her decision to resign on Monday.
“Telling the girls was hard because I love them,” she said. “The good thing is I’ll still be teaching here and I’ll get to see them and support them.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time (coaching) here. I’m thankful for (Scottsboro principal Brad) Dudley for taking a chance on me in 2014. I moved here by myself not knowing anybody. I’m glad I did.”
