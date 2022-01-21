The 2022 Jackson County Tournament’s varsity girls basketball tournament championship game features a familiar matchup.
For the seventh straight season, the Pisgah and Skyline girls will face off in the county finals.
Top- seeded Skyline and second-seeded Pisgah, the reigning Class 1A and 2A state champions respectively who are ranked No. 1 in their classification, square off tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Section High School.
Pisgah is going for its county record eighth consecutive Jackson County championship. Meanwhile, Skyline is trying to win its first and six straight runner-up finishes.
Both reached the championship game with dominant semifinal wins on Thursday.
Skyline 62, North Jackson 26 — The top-seeded Vikings coasted into the finals with a convincing semifinal win over fourth-seeded North Jackson.
Skyline (17-5) led 17-6 after one quarter, but the Chiefs used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to pull within 19-14. Skyline however finished the first half on an 11-1 run over the final 3:06 and led 34-17 at halftime. The Vikings extended their lead to 46-23 before outscoring North Jackson 16-3 in the final quarter.
Skyline’s Lexie Stucky scored a game-high 21 points, many of which came off of offensive rebounds. The Vikings, who sank eight 3-pointers, also got 13 points from Gracie Rowell, eight from Kenzie Manning, six from Audra Bellomy, five each from Kaina King and Blakely Stucky and four from Brinlee Potts.
Avery Wynne scored seven points and Arielle Haynes added six for North Jackson while Sarah Garner added five and Peyton Hill had three.
Pisgah 69, Section 21 — The second-seeded Eagles sank eight 3-pointers on the way to opening up a 30-point halftime lead during their semifinal win over third-seeded Section.
Pisgah (18-3) led 26-7, 47-17 and 63-19 at the quarter breaks.
Four Eagles scored in double figures. Kallie Tinker hit four 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 19 points while Molly Heard netted 16 points, Campbell Barron had 11 and Madeline Flammia had 10.
Savannah Key scored seven points, Madison Armstrong had four and Ali Sullins and Kenleigh Owens had three each for Section (9-15).
