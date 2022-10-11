The Pisgah girls and boys cross country teams’ reign as Jackson County champions continues for another season.
Both Pisgah teams captured the county title in their respective divisions during the annual Jackson-DeKalb Meet at the CampToKnowHim Trail in Pisgah on Friday.
Pisgah has won the girls and boys county titles each season since the Jackson County Cross Country Meet began in 2013.
The Pisgah boys were also the overall Jackson-DeKalb Boys Division champion — the meet crowns champions for both counties — while the PHS girls were the girls division runner-up to Plainview.
“Winning the boys and girls Jackson County Meet is a big deal to us,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “The competition is getting better every year. The first year we had county there were four teams and a total of 68 runners. It has grown to include two counties, 11 schools and nearly 150 runners. To watch the growth of our sport over the last 10 years is exciting. DeKalb County (schools) coming on board has really upped the stakes. We use this race to help us get mentally prepared for sectionals.”
Pisgah had the boys race’s top-three finishers and four of the top-five on the way to a team score of 24, 28 points in front of Plainview.
Pisgah’s Tristan Little was the individual Jackson County and Jackson-DeKalb champion, crossing the line for the 5K race in a time of 18:27.95. Pisgah seniors Mason Overdear (19:03.04) and Brodie Ferguson (19:35.04) finished second and third respectively while freshman Emanuel Elizondo was fifth (19:43.54). All four runners were named All-Jackson County.
My boys set a goal to have four in the top-five,” Hembree said. “ With the teams there, they knew it would be tough.”
Also for the Eagles, Jake Smith finished 14th (21:09.99) while Wilson Gann was 16th (21:27.25), Ethan Smith 22nd (22:50.61), Landyn Little 23rd (23:00.75), Tristan Hutson 25th (23:18.23), Layne Howell 27th (23:32.77), Tristan Cuzzort (27:13.87) and Hunter Huxtable 67th (32:27.73).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished with a team score of 43 points in the girls division, seven points back of Plainview.
Pisgah eighth-grader Katie Edwards was the Jackson County Girls Division individual county champion as the top Jackson County finisher. She finished fourth overall (23.58.62) in the Jackson-DeKalb Meet while Kayana Stewart finished sixth (24:18.30), Nevaeh Evans ninth (26:06.72), Destiny Lewis 10th (25:25:78) and Emma Sisk 14th (26:25.49) to round out Pisgah’s five scoring runners. Edwards, Stewart, Evans and Lewis were named All-Jackson County.
Also for Pisgah, Bree Draper finished 15th (26:36.19) while Kenyde Givens 18th (26:45.95), Kimberly Miller 23rd (27:37.30), Presley Myers 33rd (29:02.95), Addyson Barnett 35th (29:42.65), Jaci Haynes 36th (29:47.62), Emilee Fetter (29:48.67), Laily Brown 45th (31:12.87) and Aniyah Okafor 58th (38:18.54).
Section — The Section girls and boys cross country teams both posted Jackson County runner-up finishes during Friday’s Jackson-DeKalb Cross Country Meet.
Section also finished fourth (105) in the overall Jackson-DeKalb Meet’s girls division and sixth (142) in the boys division.
Kaelyn Browning was the top-finisher for the Section girls, placing seventh while running an All-Jackson County time of 24:38.32. Also for the Lions, Taylor Bell finished 13th (26:20.65) while Charlee Key was 21st (27:12.95), Litzy Martinez was 41st (30:34.09) and Ellie Reed 53rd (36:12.50).
For the Section boys, Leo Chapparo finished 11th (21:07.51) while Cogan McCutchen was 28th (23:34.08), Giovanny Vega was 36th (23:34.08), Brayden Bell 57th (27:57.37) and Piercen Saint 60th (28:52.77).
NSM — Paisley Pritchett finished 17th in the Jackson-DeKalb Meet’s girls race (26:45.26) while Branson Bearden finished 65th (30:28.14) in the boys race.
Skyline — Seventh-grader Jacob Cloud was named to the All-Jackson County Boys Cross Country Team after finishing seventh overall in the Jackson-DeKalb Meet with an all-county time of 20:14.96.
Also for the Vikings, Nathan Palmieri finished 45th (25:10.56) while Jack Pickett was 61st (29:27.21).
In the Jackson-DeKalb Meet’s girls race, Katie Roach finished 25th (27:52.12), Trinity Skipper 28th (28:23.67), Callyn Pace 52nd (35:34.60) and Kaylee Bullock 57th (38:01.94).
Woodville — Trent Hillis finished 29th (23:35.62) and Riley White was 63rd (29:55.96) for the Panthers in the Jackson-DeKalb Meet’s boys race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.