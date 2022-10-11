Pisgah girls

Pisgah won its 10th straight Jackson County Girls Cross Country Championship.

The Pisgah girls and boys cross country teams’ reign as Jackson County champions continues for another season. 

Both Pisgah teams captured the county title in their respective divisions during the annual Jackson-DeKalb Meet at the CampToKnowHim Trail in Pisgah on Friday.

