The Pisgah cross country teams notched a pair of Top-15 finishes at one of the state’s largest annual meets.
Pisgah finished 10th in the Small School Girls 5K Race and 15th in the Small School Boys 5K Race during the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton on Saturday.
Pisgah posted a team score of 251 to finish 10th out of 20 teams in the girls race.
Rhylee Bell (22:53.21) and Nevaeh Evans (22:53.90) finished 42nd and 43rd respectively for Pisgah while Kayana Stewart was 76th (24:21.11), Katie Edwards 82nd (24:25.17), Emma Sisk 86th (24:35.20), Destiny Lewis 89th (24:42.34), Kimberly Miller 122nd (26:15.38), Jazimine Wilson 150th (27:56.07) and Piper Wilson 174th (30:19.53).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished 15th out of 34 teams in the Small School Boys 5K Race with a team score of 407.
Tristan Little was Pisgah’s top finisher, placing 34th with a time of 18:45.44. Mason Overdear followed in 45th place (19:05.89) for the Eagles while Bob Johnson was 66th (19:43.75), Brodie Overdear 143rd (21:43.45), Emanuel Elizondo 163rd (22:17.96), Koen Smith 169th (22:31.42), Jake Smith 177th (22:49.74), Ethan Smith 180th (22:55.16), Bryant Overdear 195th (23:36.06), Tristan Hutson 252nd (26:49.64) and Alex Elizondo (27:43.84).
