Section head football coach Chris Hammon was pleased about the way the Lions started their spring jamboree scrimmage with Thorsby back in May.
“First drive, took the ball 65 yards on seven plays (for a touchdown) and looked really good,” Hammon said. “After that, we got gassed.”
That set the Lions on a summer of conditioning like they have not had before, and Hammon and Co. expect the changes to pay off this coming season.
“We worked on fundamentals and stuff (in the spring), but when you’re tired, those fundamentals get sloppy. (Injuries) really hampered us the last two years. As a coach, you want to get learn from your mistakes and get better every year. One of the things that hurt us in the past is not being in the shape we needed to be in. A lot of our guys go both ways. We really worked June and July getting in shape, probably the best shape we’ve been in. So I feel like if we can stay healthy and play fundamental football, we’ll be OK.”
Hammon is looking to help Section take another step forward as he enters year four as the Lions head coach. Section went 3-7 his first season, went 5-6 and made the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in 13 seasons before posting the program’s first winning season in seven season last fall.
“We’ve gotten better each year, which is something you want to see out of a program each year,” said Hammon, whose team lost three games last season by a combined 15 points. “This year we want to have a winning season and find our way into the playoffs. The chances are there.”
Hammon and players Justin Cornelison, Jaylan McCarver, Jed Sparks and Cameron Summerford discussed the upcoming 2022 season during the Jackson-DeKalb Media Day in Rainsville last Friday.
The Section players in attendance are four of team’s 10 seniors, most of whom have been with Hammon since his first season and are about to be four-year starters.
“These are four tough, hard-nosed, just good men. They’re leaders. I’ll be glad to take the field with them this fall. Very proud of where they’ve come from and their dedication to the team,” Hammon said of his players in attendance.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors. Eight of the 10 have been with me since Day 1 since that first year I got here.”
Section wants to be more physical and tough than they have been at any point in Hammon’s tenure.
“Toughness (is a strength). These guys have a lot of grit to them, a lot of fight to them,” the coach said. “In football, that’s a big deal, being tough and physical and not quitting and just having that grit. I feel like this team is going to be the grittiest we’ve fielded since I’ve been.”
Senior offensive/defensive lineman Jed Sparks said the Lions have worked to make sure they live up to Hammon’s assessment.
“We’ve been working hard (at that) all summer,” Sparks said. “We’ll definitely be more physical than we have been in the past, tougher than we have been before.”
