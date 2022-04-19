The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys track and field teams continued to turn in strong finishes as they near the finish line for the regular season.
Both Scottsboro teams competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday.
Scottsboro was the highest finishing Class 6A team in the varsity boys division. The Wildcats closed with 88 points, bested only by 7A teams Hoover (119.33) and Hewitt-Trussville (109).
Scottsboro athletes won three events the varsity boys division. Maddox Hamm finished first again in the pole vault — the junior has won every meet he’s entered this season — with a vault of 17 feet, 4 inches. Evan Hill took the top spot in the 3200-meter run with time of 9:05.20 while Scottsboro’s nationally-ranked 4x800-meter relay team Rex Green, Reese Bell, Zach Avenel, Stephen Jones continued its strong season by winning Saturday’s race at Mountain Brook with a time of 7:51.46.
In all, Scottsboro had 10 Top-10 finishes in the varsity boys division. Green and Bell finished second and third respectively in the 800- and 1600-meter races, Hill was sixth in the 1600 and Jones eighth in the 3200. Green, Bell, Hamm and Ridge Wells teamed up to finish second in the 4x400 relay.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished ninth in the varsity girls division with a team score of 24 points. Host Mountain Brook (115.75) edged fellow Class 6A team Northridge by less than three points to win the varsity girls division.
Caroline Sanders finished second and fourth respectively in the triple jump and high jump for Scottsboro while Amy Roberts was eighth in the discus and Mabry Bonsall, Cambree Bradford, Cadence Laughlin and Shelton Linville (10:18.79) teamed up to finish sixth in the 4x800 relay.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes during the Mountain Brook Invitational:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
35. Lauren Paradise (13.51)
400-meter dash
20. Mia Martin (1:02.16)
30. Lela Moser (1:04.80)
42. Cambree Bradford (1:06.35)
44. Ella Claire Hodges (1:06.64)
54. Paige Giles (1:07.53)
55. Alice Merck (1:08.27)
800-meter run
17. Smith Bradford (2:26.18)
22. Mia Martin (2:28.63)
38. Ally Campbell (2:34.95)
40. Mabry Bonsall (2:35.19)
54. Cambree Bradford (2:37.09)
76. Cadence Laughlin (2:43.91)
93. Shelton Linville (2:52.64)
96. McCall Chandler (2:53.00)
1600-meter run
24. Emma Bradford (5:30.99)
33. Ally Campbell (5:38.23)
75. Lauren Judge (6:21.16)
81. McCall Chandler (6:33.20)
82. Shelton Linville (6:38.68)
3200-meter run
14. Maddie Gossett (12:16)
15. Emma Bradford (12:28.54)
100-meter hurdles
28. Natalie Mir (20.38)
300-meter hurdles
21. Natalie Mir (53.52)
4x100-meter relay
18. Lela Moser, Mia Martin, Smith Bradford, Lauren Paradise (52.00)
4x400-meter relay
13. Mia Martin, Smith Bradford, Lela Moser, Cambree Bradford (4:19.00)
16. Caroline Sanders, Paige Giles, Ella Claire Hodges, Alice Merck (4:28.87)
4x800-meter relay
6. Mabry Bonsall, Cambree Bradford, Cadence Laughlin, Shelton Linville (10:18.79)
15. Mia Martin, Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell, Emma Bradford (10:54.42)
High Jump
4. Caroline Sanders (4-10)
Long Jump
14. Lauren Paradise (15-10.5)
22. Caroline Sanders (15-2)
45. Ella Claire Hodges (14-2.5)
Triple Jump
2. Caroline Sanders (34-10)
14. Lauren Paradise (31-10)
24. Ella Claire Hodges (30-4)
Discus
8. Amy Roberts (88-9)
Javelin
14. Collins Bradford (88-9.5)
39. Amy Roberts (61-10.5)
Shot Put
13. Jadaya Edmondson (30-4)
18. Emily Fortson (29-6)
26. Amy Roberts (26-10)
BOYS
100-meter dash
111. Parker Bell (12.39)
116. Blake Jones (12.47)
126. Xavier McCamey (12.66)
127. Keelan Alvarez (12.66)
136. Tylan Moser (12.90)
200-meter dash
28. Maddox Hamm (23.40)
91. Parker Bell (25.24)
107. Blake Jones (25.75)
114. Xavier McCamey (26.07)
118. Keelan Alvarez (26.28)
400-meter dash
23. Ridge Wells (51.98)
54. Cameron Estes (54.17)
69. Gabe Jackson (55.13)
800-meter run
2. Rex Green (1:52.91)
3. Reese Bell (1:53.22)
11. Zach Avenel (1:56.74)
56. Hamilton Richardson (2:04.54)
1600-meter run
2. Rex Green (4:14.23)
3. Reese Bell (4:16.88)
6. Evan Hill (4:18.37)
12. Zach Avenel (4:20.61)
22. Stephen Jones (4:27.17)
59. Hamilton Richardson (4:41.39)
3200-meter run
1. Evan Hill (9:05.20)
8. Stephen Jones (9:38.20)
300-meter hurdles
26. Luke Terrell (45.20)
28. Tyson Sexton (45.50)
38. Tyler Shelton (46.78)
42. Grant West (47.65)
4x400-meter relay
2. Rex Green, Reese Bell, Ridge Wells, Maddox Hamm (3:23.57)
16. Cameron Estes, Gabe Jackson, Stephen Jones, Evan Hill (3:39.02)
4x800-meter relay
1. Rex Green, Reese Bell, Zach Avenel, Stephen Jones (7:51.46)
High Jump
16. Quncie Franklin (5-8)
Long Jump
12. Cordell Worthy (19-8.75)
21. Grant West (19-2)
29. Luke Terrell (18-10.75)
49. Tyler Shelton (18-0.5)
51. Blake Jones (17-10)
Triple Jump
23. Tyson Sexton (37-9.5)
35. Tyler Shelton (33-7.5)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (17-4)
Discus
12. Jonah Warren (122-6)
19. Brady Shaw Killen (114-11)
23. Hudson Tubbs (108-0)
32. Jake Jones (100-6)
Javelin
22. Jake Jones (124-1)
23. Zach Wallingsford (123-6.5)
61. Jake Vance (90-11.5)
66. Drake Talley (87-3)
Shot Put
77. Aydan Turner (28-5)
