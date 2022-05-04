The Section boys track and field team turned in a strong performance at sectionals, enjoying both team and individual success just ahead of the state meet.
Section finished second in the Class 2A Boys Section 4 Track and Field Meet at Guntersville High School with 101 team points, 15 points back of sectional champion Sand Rock. Meanwhile, North Sand Mountain finished sixth with 36 points while Pisgah was 14th with 21 points.
Section will be well represented at the AHSAA Track and Field Championships’ Class 2A State Meet at Cullman High School on Friday and Saturday, having qualified athletes for numerous events at the state during sectionals.
The top-five finishers in each sectional event that met state-qualifying standards advanced to the state meet, while four state wildcards for the next best four times/marks statewide qualified for state.
Dominik Blair, Drake McCutchen, Alex Guinn and Logan Patterson teamed up to a win a sectional championship in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.51 seconds. They were second after running a 44.91 in prelims on Friday before winning Saturday’s finals race. Those same runners also teamed up to place third in the 4x400 relay with a state-qualifying time of 3:30.14.
Guinn has a pair of state-qualifying sectional runner-up finishes in the 400-meter dash (53.07) and the long jump (19 feet, 9 inches) while Patterson also qualified for state with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.53) and a third-place finish the 300-meter hurdles (44.79) and Blair qualified for state with a third-place finish in both the long jump (19-5) and the triple jump (40-8).
Other state qualifiers were Braden Arndt finishing second in the high jump (6-0), Jared Reed finishing second in the discus (131-0.5), Gabriel Hilley finishing third in both discus (125-05) and shot put (43-11), Seth Dyer finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (19.61) and Colton Rice finishing fourth in the shot put (43-8). Skylar Gray earned a wildcard spot for state after finishing seventh in the javelin (123-4).
Other sectional finishes for the Section boys were Colby Presley, Giovanny Vega, Leo Chaparro and Conner White finishing eighth in the 4x800-meter relay (10:58.25), Reed eighth in the shot put (39-6) and 19th in the javelin (101-8), Dyer 10th in the 300 hurdles (53.17), Gray 11th in the 110 hurdles (22.03), Hilley 12th in the javelin (114-90, Koda Moore 12th in the 1600-meter run (5:38.19), Chaparro 13th in the 300 hurdles (54.31) and 26th in the 400 (1:03.45), Presley 20th in the 800 (2:34.90) and 21st in the 1600 (6:09.81), Cayson McElrath 22nd in the long jump (16-7.5), Vega 24th in the 1600 (6:11.43) and 29th in the 800 (2:45.72), Brayden Bell 30th in the 400 (1:11.31) and 36th in the 200 (31.52) and Braylon Lowe 39th in the 100 (14.55).
On the girls side, Section finished seventh with 33 team points while Pisgah was 13th with 15 points and NSM 16th with three points.
Section’s 4x100-meter relay team of Karlie Hancock, Cindel Myers, Savannah White and Kenleigh Owens qualified for state by winning the sectional championship with a time of 55.23 seconds.
Owens also qualified for state in the 100-meter dash thanks to a fifth-place finish (13.78) and in the 200 after receiving a state wildcard spot after placing eighth (28.89) at sectionals. White qualified for state with a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (29-10) while Hancock, who finished sixth in the triple jump (29-4.5), received a state wildcard spot.
Cindel Myers (20.01) and Morgan Armstrong (20.35) received state wildcards in the 100-meter hurdles after finishing sixth and eighth respectively at sectionals while Kerby Brooks got a wildcard spot in the 1600 after finishing eighth (6:13.00) and Taylor Bell received a wildcard in the high jump after finishing seventh (4-2).
Other sectional finishes for the Section girls were the 4x400 relay team of Ashlyn Reed, Hadley Crawford, Lexi Haynes and Jasmine Jonathan placing sixth (5:20.65), Brooks eighth in the 3200 (14:13.20), Myers ninth in the 300 hurdles (59.03), Armstrong eighth in the high jump (4-0), Hancock 11th in the 100 (14.60), Madison Armstrong 11th in the 400 (1:12.16), Kortni Davis 12th in the shot put (25-3) and 16th in the discus (68-10), White 13th in the 100 (14.91), Bell 13th in the 200 (30.95) and 14th in the long jump (12-9.5), Jonathan 15th in the 800 (2:54.18) and 18th in the 400 (1:13.82), Ava Barnes 16th in the long jump (12-6) and 27th in the 200 (32.99), Addison Hancock 25th in the 800 (3:41.03), Alondra Chaparro 26th in the shot put (17-10) and 29th in the discus (36-10) and Diana Chaparro 28th in the discus (37-5).
North Sand Mountain — NSM will send a strong contingent of athletes to this weekend’s Class 2A Girls and Boys State Meet at Cullman.
Lane Gamble and Josue Luna qualified for state in two events each. Josue Luna qualified for state after finishing second in the 1600 (5:02.93) and fourth in the 3200 (11:02.34) while Gamble qualified for state with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter run (10:45.34) and by earning a wildcard in the 200 (24.07 seconds) after finishing seventh.
Others for NSM receiving state wildcards for the 2A boys state meet were Jonah Slay in the high jump (seventh/5 feet, 6 inches), Blake Blevins in the javelin (sixth/124-2), Chandler Sullivan in the discus (seventh/112-0), Lucas Steele in the shot put (seventh/40-1).
Meanwhile, Kamryn Patterson earned a state wildcard spot in the 2A girls state meet in the 400-meter run. She finished eighth (1:08.46) in the event at sectionals.
Other results for the NSM girls were Patterson 15th in the 200 (31.20) and 20th in the 100 (15.41), Sara Mae Ellison finished 14th in the javelin (76-6), 15th in the discus (69-4) and 16th in the shot put (23-3), Paisley Pritchett 16th in the 400 (1:13.58) and Emily Lynn was 22nd in the shot put (19-8), 24th in the javelin (43-0) and 26th in the discus (47-7.5).
For the NSM boys, Kaleb Tait finished eighth in the long jump (18-5.5) and 14th in the triple jump (34-9), Levi Pettijohn was seventh in the shot put (40-01) and 13th in the discus (92-7), Noah Holland ninth in the 800-meter run (2:25.21) and 27th in the 400 (1:04.43), Sullivan 10th in the shot put (38-0) and 13th in the javelin (110-0), Blevins 15th in the triple jump (34-1) and 17th in the long jump (17-3), Carson Ellison 16th in the long jump (17-5), Cruz Yates 17th in the javelin (105-1), Alex Luna 21st (12.71) and Ellison 23rd (12.85) in the 100, Steele 26th in the discus (71-8) and Korbin Arnold 35th in the 100 (13.65) and the 200 (29.07).
The 18 NSM athletes that competed at sectionals totaled 17 new personal-records during the meet.
Pisgah — Pisgah will be well represented in the Class 2A Girls and Boys State Meet at Cullman.
Pisgah’s girls 4x800-meter relay team of Rhylee Bell, Destiny Lewis, Kayana Stewart and Nevaeh Evans qualified for state with a second-place sectional finish (11:40.05). Jaiden Gibson qualified for state with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (30-5) while Stewart received a state wildcard spot in the 1600-meter run after finishing 10th (6:15.54).
For the Pisgah boys, Tristan Little earned state berths after finishing third in both the 1600 (5:10.92) and the 3200 (10:55.37) while Little, Manny Elizondo, Mason Overdear and Brodie Ferguson finished fifth in the 4x800 relay (9:56.30).
Other sectional results for the Pisgah boys were Brodie Ferguson sixth in the 800 (2:22.04), ninth in the 3200 (12:16.86) and 11th in the 1600 (5:30.44), Little seventh in the 800 (2:22.72), Overdear 10th in the 400 (57.49), Elizondo 10th in the 3200 (12:18.32) and 23rd in the 800 (2:40.94), Luke Gilbert 15th (59.28) and Brodie Overdear 18th (1:00.11) in the 400 and Jake Smith 18th in the triple jump (32-11) and 26th in the long jump (16-2.5).
For the Pisgah girls, Evans finished seventh in the 3200 (14:03.41) and 14th in the 800 (2:53.24), Bell ninth in the triple jump (28-10), 10th in the long jump (13-2) and 19th in the 400 (1:13.95), Stewart 10th in the 1600 (6:15.54) and 15th in the 400 (1:13.49) and the long jump (12-6), Katie Edwards 12th in the 3200 (15:43.42), 15th in the 400 (1:13.49) and 18th in the 1600 (7:02.98), Addyson Barnett 13th in the 3200 (16:21.84), Gibson 13th in the long jump (12-9.5), Kimberly Miller 13th in the javelin (76-9), 24th in the shot put (19-4) and 25th in the discus (50-8.25), Emma Sisk 14th in the shot put (24-6) and 19th in the javelin (65-10), Lewis 17th in the 800 (2:55.68) and the 1600 (6:49.71) and 26th in the 400 (1:17.50), Maggie Gilley 25th in the javelin (35-6) and Kenyde Givens 27th in the discus (47-4.25).
