A total of seven Scottsboro High School soccer players have been recognized for their performances during this 2021 season.
Scottsboro seniors Aidan Cantrell and Garron Hoosier were named Class 6A boys second-team all-state by the Alabama Soccer Coaches Association.
Meanwhile, sophomore leftback Wilson Hill was a Class 6A boys all-state honorable mention while senior rightback Dani Ola, junior midfielder Nevada Champion, freshman midfielder Makenna Howes and freshmen striker Maddie West were all 6A girls all-state honorable mention.
Cantrell, who played centerback, missed a good portion of the season because of an injury before returning late to finish the season.
“Aidan being selected shows how much other coaches saw how important he was to us because we had some struggles without him,” said Scottsboro soccer coach Patrick Laney of Cantrell, a four-year varsity player.
Hoosier had a strong season in his first year playing varsity soccer, posting 151 saves in goal for the Wildcats.
“Other coaches recognized how good he was and how good of a season he had,” Laney said.
Hill enjoyed a very consistent season, Laney said. The sophomore leftback was named the Team MVP during its postseason awards banquet.
For the SHS girls, it was a record-setting year for Champion, who became the program’s all-time leader in career goals (25) and career assists (19). She recorded 15 goals and 10 assists during the 2021 season.
“Nevada is a competitor,” Laney said. “She’s so experienced and she’s just worked so hard since she was in eighth grade to become as good as she can be. She loves the sport.”
Ola was “rock solid for us all year,” Laney said, while noting the hard work of Howes and West to become contributors at the varsity level during their freshmen campaigns. “They’re the last to leave the field every day.”
West finished the season with 21 goals while Howes had three goals and two assists, through her main responsibility was defense.
“Makenna marked the best player on the other team all year,” Laney said.
