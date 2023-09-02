The North Sand Mountain football team has a tough time in the Peach State Friday night.
Host Dade County built a three-touchdown lead after one quarter en route to post a 55-13 victory over NSM at Magic Morgan Stadium in Trenton, Georgia.
The win was Dade County’s third straight against the Bison, a streak that followed a three-game NSM win streak in the series.
The Wolverines took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on Bryson Shrader’s 30-yard touchdown pass, Braylon Sullivan’s 80-yard touchdown run and Landon Williams’ 5-yard touchdown.
After Williams scored on a 43-yard touchdown run, NSM got on the board with a 33-yard touchdown run. But Shrader threw two more touchdowns before intermission to give Dade County (1-2) a 41-6 halftime edge. The Wolverines got Shrader’s fourth touchdown pass and a 49-yard touchdown run from Shrader to take a 55-6 lead after three quarters.
Shrader completed 9 of 11 passes for 219 yards for the Wolverines while Sullivan ran for 150 yards on just four carries.
NSM (1-1) closed the scoring with Kaden Moore’s 46-yard touchdown run and Brandon Bearden’s PAT in the fourth quarter.
Moore ran for 59 yards on seven carries while Landon Keller completed 8 of 16 passes for 49 yards. Moore caught three passes for 36 yards and Kade Davis hauled in two for 17.
NSM begins Class 2A Region 7 play next week against top-ranked Fyffe, which lost 17-6 Friday night to 3A No. 10 Geraldine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.