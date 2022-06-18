The Scottsboro, Pisgah and Skyline fishing teams posted solid finishes in the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation State Tournament.
Scottsboro’s Six-Man Team of angler duos Barclay Butler and Connor McLaughlin, Kolby Clark and Landon Grider and Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon teamed up to finish fourth overall with 26 total fish weighing 62.74 pounds. East Limestone (30 fish for 74.70 pounds) won the state title while Headland (26 fish/71.71 pounds) was second and American Christian of Tuscaloosa was third (27 fish/63.47 pounds). Scottsboro’s second Six-Man Team of Thomas Stewart and Jackson Reed, Holland Griggs and Reed Potter and Trip Nelson and Will Harrington finished 20th with six total fish for 13.84 pounds.
“It was two hard days of fishing with hot weather and the fish seemed to be scattered and not really grouped up or easy to find,” said Scottsboro coach Cully Nelson. “All of our guys fished hard, but needed a few more things to go their way. Proud of our guys and very thankful for dedicated boat captains and local sponsors.”
Butler and McLaughlin posted a third-place individual finish despite Round 2 boat issues. The recent Scottsboro graduates caught 10 fish in the two-day event for 30.76 pounds. Their biggest fish weighed 5.58 pounds, the seventh largest caught in the tournament.
“Connor and Barclay had a great day one and a solid day two but were set back by a trolling motor issue on day two,” Cully Nelson said.
Clark and Grider finished 26th for Scottsboro with 10 fish weighing 21.58 pounds while Anderson and Widgeon were 109th with six fish weighing 10.40 pounds, Stewart and Reed 151st with three fish weighing 5.95 pounds, Griggs and Potter 168th with two fish weighing 4.02 pounds and Harrington and Trip Nelson 170th with one fish weighing 3.87 pounds.
Pisgah’s Six-Man Team posted an eighth-place finish, catching 16 fish totaling 39.52 pounds. Individually, Dallon Phillips and Brantley Barrentine finished 41st for Pisgah with seven fish weighing 18.69 pounds — their biggest fish was 4.09 pounds — while Madelyn Griffith and Cape Duncan caught seven fish weighing 16.48 pounds and Bode Smith and Parker Law were 165th with two fish weighing 4.35 pounds.
“It was a hot two-day fish (but) my anglers never gave up. They had a game plan and they stuck to it. I am proud of them and I was proud of their performance. I could not be prouder of their first season in B.A.S.S. Nation,” said Pisgah coach Emily Smith, whose team will also fish in the upcoming Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association State Tournament on Lake Neely Henry. “We knew we had to go big and different to win after the first day. Bode and Parker went out for the big fish. They had two really big ones break off in a brush pile that would have put us in the top-five. Unfortunately the bite window on that second day was early and short.”
Skyline did not have a team factor in the Six-Man Team Standings, but did have four angler duos compete in the state tournament.
Jacob Baugh and Elijah Edmonds led the Skyline effort with a 20th-place finish, reeling in nine fish totaling 22.51 pounds. Jordan Guest and Landon Guest finished 51st with seven fish weighing 16.91 pounds while Eli Sanders and Kristian King were 189th with one fish weighing 2.02 pounds and Landon Rousseau and Brody Berninger were 193rd with one fish weighing 1.88 pounds.
“I am really proud of all nine of our senior team’s (angler duos),” said Skyline coach Drew McNutt. “We are in year two of our program at Skyline High School and we’ve achieved and accomplished a lot of personal and team goals in the 2021-2022 school year. Gabriel Petty and Cody Carden won the regional tournament at Weiss Lake and our teams finished on average higher than we did in year one last year.”
National Qualifiers — A total of two angler duos from Jackson County qualified to fish in the Bassmaster High School National Championship Tournament Aug. 11-13 on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
Scottsboro’s Barclay
Butler and Connor McLaughlin and Skyline’s Jordan Guest and Landon Guest qualified for nationals for the second time in their high school fishing careers.
Butler and McLaughlin fished the 2020 national tournament for Scottsboro while the Guest brothers will represent Skyline at nationals for a second consecutive season.
