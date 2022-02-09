The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team will play for an area championship Thursday night.
The top-seeded Wildcats took control in the second quarter and defeated fourth-seeded Buckhorn 68-56 in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at Scottsboro’s Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (16-12) advanced to play third-seeded Fort Payne, a 44-36 winner over second-seeded Arab, in Thursday’s area championship game (7 p.m.).
The area champion hosts a sub-regional game on Monday while the runner-up must travel. Scottsboro and Fort Payne split their regular-season meetings, each winning on the other’s home court.
Scottsboro and Buckhorn were tied 17-all after one quarter of Tuesday’s semifinal contest, but Scottsboro pulled in front 32-21 at halftime and led 51-38 after three quarters.
Jadaya Edmondson scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats, who also got 13 from Lexie Bennett, 12 from Oliva Tubbs, nine each from Alyssa Paschal and Audrey Holland and three from Adair Holland.
Kayla Childress scored 21 points and Autumn Herring added 17 for Buckhorn (7-19).
Class 1A Area 13 Tournament
Skyline 80, Cedar Bluff 21 — At Skyline, the top-seeded, top-ranked and defending Class 1A state champion Vikings cruised to a win over fourth-seeded Cedar Bluff in the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinals Tuesday night.
Skyline (23-8) will play third-seeded Valley Head in the area finals Thursday at 7 p.m. at SHS.
The Vikings raced in front of Cedar Bluff 26-4 after one quarter before leading 53-6 at halftime and 74-15 after three quarters.
Every Viking scored at least five points. Kenzie Manning scored 18 points, Kaina King netted 17 and Gracie Rowell added 11 for Skyline, which also got nine from Blakely Stucky, eight from Lexie Stucky, six each from Audra Bellomy and Brinlee Potts and five from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Caley Bruce scored six points and Janaya Higgins added four for Cedar Bluff.
Valley Head 52, Woodville 49 — At Skyline, third-seeded Valley Head outscored second-seeded Woodville 22-11 in the fourth quarter to rally and advance to the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament title game.
The loss ended the season for Woodville (10-14).
The Panthers trailed 14-9 after one quarter and 23-22 at halftime before taking a 38-20 lead after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 23 points for Woodville, which also got seven each from Michaela Jones and Kaley Kennamer, six from Anna Robertson and four from Alexis Brown.
Leading scorers for Valley Head (11-11) were Emma Harrison with 20 points, Jenna McKenzie with 11, Sophia Blair with 10 and Ansley Blalock with nine.
