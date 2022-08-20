Whitesburg Christian passed for three first-quarter touchdowns, kick starting a 47-8 win over Woodville Friday night at Madison County Elementary School in Gurley.
Woodville (0-1) trailed 22-0 after one quarter and 34-8 at halftime.
Woodville head coach Matt Sanders said the Whitesburg Christian passing attack coupled with Woodville’s struggles “to do the little things right” hurt the Panthers cause on Friday.
“I feel like we’re a lot better than last year, but we’ve got to do the little things right. We’ll not line up right or not fit right. We’ll look good for three or four plays and then take a play off. We've got to get a handle on that.”
Ace Weaver scored the Panthers’ touchdown while Sam Peek ran for the two-point conversion.
Peek ran for 44 yards and threw for another 40 yards for Woodville (0-1). Weaver ran for 32 yards and had 26 receiving yards while Richard Rosas had 26 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards.
Woodville is off next week before starting Class 1A Region 7 play at Cedar Bluff on Sept. 2.
