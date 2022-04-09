After managing just three runs over the first 18 innings of its area baseball series with Madison County, North Jacksons bats came to life at the right time.
The Chiefs combined to score seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to rally for an 8-6 win over Madison County in the decisive Game 3 of the teams Class 4A Area 14 series in Gurley Thursday night.
North Jackson (12-13, 3-1) won Game 1 by a 2-1 score on Monday. Madison County (13-12, 2-2) posted a 1-0 win in Game 2 earlier Thursday to force the decisive Game 3.
North Jackson can win the area championship with a sweep of its area series against New Hope (12-10, 3-1) next week.
Trailing 2-1 in Game 3, North Jackson loaded the bases to start the fifth inning when Macklin Guess and Carson Smith walked and everyone was safe after Nick Jernigan’s fielder’s choice. Landon Barnes then drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Guess with the tying run, and Caden Wynne followed with a two-run single to put the Chiefs in front. Madison County got within 4-3 in the bottom of the inning, but the Chiefs again loaded the bases thanks to walks from Smith and Barnes and a single from Jernigan. Smith scored on a passed ball and Jernigan scored when Jayden Eakin drew a bases-loaded walk before Diego Holt and Blake Matthews hit RBI singles to give North Jackson an 8-4 advantage. Madison County got a run each in the sixth and seventh innings, but the Tigers stranded the tying run on base in their last at-bat.
Barnes pitched the final 3 2/3 innings in relief and got the win. He posted four strikeouts while starter Wynne had four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
Wynne also finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Barnes drew three walks and drove in two runs. Smith had one hit and two walks, Guess and Jernigan had one hit and one walk while Holt and Matthews had one hit each.
Game 2 was a pitcher duel between North Jacksons Dalton Morris and Madison County’s Jake Thornton. Morris took the tough-luck loss, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while posting seven strikeouts. Thornton gave up just two hits and three walks while striking out six. Smith doubled and Guess singled for North Jacksons two hits.
Madison County scored the game’s lone run in the fifth when Nick Sharp singled and scored on a North Jackson error.
NSM 8, Pisgah 5 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain used a seven-run sixth inning to rally to complete a Class 2A Area 15 series sweep of rival Pisgah Thursday night.
NSM (7-10, 2-4), which won Game 1 Monday 11-2, fell behind 2-0 after three innings — Jackson Smalley scored on a steal of home play in the first and in the third on Luke Gilbert’s RBI single — before cutting the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth on Mikey Poss RBI single.
Pisgah (4-15, 0-6) upped its lead to 5-1 in the top of the sixth, NSM pulled to within 5-4 on Jack Cases three-run triple before tying the game when Case swiped home plate. The Bison then took a 6-5 lead on Jackson Burgess RBI groundout before adding two more runs when Derek Bearden hit an RBI double and later scored on a Pisgah error. Luke Gilbert singled to start the seventh for Pisgah, but he was erased on a double play and Landon Keller struck out the next Pisgah hitter to end the game.
Keller got the win after pitching 1 2/3 innings in relief. Poss started and pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out six.
Bearden finished 2-for-4 for NSM, which got one hit each from Poss, Case and Kayden Gilley. Gilbert had two hits for Pisgah.
Valley Head 19-17, Skyline 9-5 — At Skyline, Valley Head claimed a Class 1A Area 15 series win over the host Vikings by winning both games of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Valley Head (4-5, 2-0) can now win the area championship with one win
over Woodville later this season. Skyline (2-9, 1-2) can clinch a playoff berth by splitting a doubleheader with Woodville next week and a Valley Head sweep of Woodville in the teams area series.
In Game 1 of the series, Skyline built an early 2-1 lead and the game was tied 5-all after three innings before Valley Head struck for five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Daniel Olinger and Bryant Kennamer both went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Skyline while Gabe Waldrop was 2-for-3 Trevier Saint was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Chase Bickers was 1-for-2.
In Game 2, Valley Head scored five runs in the top of the first inning before scoring 12 runs in the second to take control. Skyline, which was held to three hits, scored two runs in the bottom of the first when Bryant Kennamer and Gabe Waldrop both walked and Kennamer scored on Sam Utters RBI groundout and Waldrop scored on a wild pitch. The Vikings added three more runs in the fifth on Waldrop's two-run double and Utters RBI single.
