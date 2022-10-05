Kimbrough

Will Kimbrough and Woodville host Decatur Heritage in Class 1A Region 7 play Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Woodville head coach Matt Sanders has seen two versions of the Woodville football team this season, and he says they produce a stark contrast when it comes to results.

“When we’ve been focused, really focused, and have played well up front, we’ve liked the results,” Sanders said. “When we haven’t, it’s (frustrating). We’ll see which team shows up.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.