Woodville head coach Matt Sanders has seen two versions of the Woodville football team this season, and he says they produce a stark contrast when it comes to results.
“When we’ve been focused, really focused, and have played well up front, we’ve liked the results,” Sanders said. “When we haven’t, it’s (frustrating). We’ll see which team shows up.”
Sanders hopes to see the preferred Woodville version again this week when the Panthers host Decatur Heritage in Class 1A Region 7 matchup.
The game has been moved to Thursday (7 p.m.) from Friday due to shortage of officials, Sanders said. It’s Woodville’s third Thursday night game of the season and its second consecutive.
It’s the 10th meeting between the teams in a series Decatur Heritage leads 9-0. The teams have played one another all but two seasons since their first meeting back in 2011.
Woodville (2-4. 0-3) and Decatur Heritage (3-4, 1-2) both enter the game needing wins to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both are coming off of region losses, as Woodville fell 54-6 at Gaylesville while Decatur Heritage lost at home 16-12 to region co-leader Appalachian.
Decatur Heritage went to the Class 1A quarterfinals last season but lost 10 senior starters, including five all-state players and 1A Back of the Year Braden Kyle. The Eagles also saw longtime coach Steve Meek retire at season’s end, and former Hartselle standout and Alabama receiver Nikta Stover is now Decatur Heritage’s head coach. The Eagles opened the season with a last-second 24-22 win at Section and a 26-16 victory over Carbon Hill, but their only win since was a 43-20 triumph at Cedar Bluff in Week 4. Their losses were to Class 1A No. 5-ranked Valley Head 58-35, Coosa Christian 35-21, 4A New Hope 48-47 and Appalachian.
“Decatur Heritage has some really good ball players,” Sanders said. “They’re about 65% run but they have the ability to hit the home run (in the passing game). They have a lot of one- or two-play drives because of that.”
Woodville made a number of big plays in wins over Vina and Brindlee Mountain prior to last week’s defeat. Sanders said the Panthers must rebound and continue moving “in the right direction. We started going that way. Last week, there was no excuse for it. We’ve got to be focused and play like we’re capable.”
