Former North Jackson standout running back Lee Witherspoon signed with Mississippi State University after a record-setting senior season with the Chiefs in 2018.
But the former Class 4A Back of the Year is now looking for a new school.
Witherspoon announced on Twitter on Thursday that he had entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal and intended to leave Mississippi State. Witherspoon’s announcement came one day after reports surfaced that he had entered the portal.
Witherspoon cited a quote from Barack Obama as “inspiration” for making his decision.
Witherspoon tweeted: “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we have been waiting for. We are the change that week seek.” — Barack Obama. Quotes, such as this, inspire me to make challenging decisions that will be beneficial to my future. Therefore, I have entered the Student Transfer Portal to be able to demonstrate my best qualities as (a) running back within the next four years.”
Witherspoon played one season at North Jackson, transferring to the school after previously playing at Parker High School in Birmingham. Witherspoon, playing running back for the first time in his high school career, ran for a North Jackson school-record 2,846 yards on 148 carries (19.3 yards per carry) and totaled a state-record 53 rushing touchdowns. He scored a state-record 59 touchdowns in all during the 2018 season for the Chiefs, who averaged 56 points per game, went 11-1 and won the Class 4A Region 7 championship.
Witherspoon started one game during his sophomore season at Mississippi State this past fall. Appearing in all 11 of the Bulldogs’ games, he had six carries for 35 yards while catching nine passes for 49 yards in new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach’s pass-heavy Air Raid offense. Witherspoon ran for 101 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries as a freshman in 2019 under then Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead.
“It has been a pleasure to work with such an awesome team of instructors, teammates, coaches and fans at Mississippi State University,” Witherspoon tweeted. “MSU will always be a place in my heart.”
