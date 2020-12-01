Members of the recently crowned Class 6A state champion Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team added a strong national finish to their 2020 resume.
Running under the team name of the Scotties, Scottsboro runners finished seventh in the Running Lane National Cross Country 5K Championships at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Nov. 21.
Running for Scottsboro were Zach Avenel, Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Noah Bonsall, Rex Green and Evan Hill while Hayden Judge was scheduled to run but was unable to because of injury. They finished with a team score of 231, giving them seventh place. The Scotties won a tiebreaker to finish in front of Shockville, which was comprised of runners from Class 7A state champion Huntsville, which defeated Scottsboro is several meets during the high school season.
Hill finished 59th (15:16.93) for the Scotties while Cooper Atkins was 86th (15:27.05), Avenel 93rd (15:31.45), Benson Atkins 116th (15:44.38), Bonsall 207th (16:23.77) and Green 270th (17:23.68).
