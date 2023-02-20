Carey Ellison knows it was a cliché answer, but it was also unfortunately accurate for his Pisgah varsity girls basketball team after its regional semifinal loss to Lanett ended the program’s pursuit to add to its state-record run of five straight state championships.
“All good things must come to an end,” Ellison said. “Hopefully we can learn lessons and start all over.”
No. 3-ranked Lanett outscored No. 8 Pisgah 18-14 in the fourth quarter to claim a 69-65 win in the Class 2A Girls Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum Friday night.
Pisgah (17-10) was looking for a third straight two Class 2A state championships after winning three consecutive 3A titles from 2018-20, but Lanett (23-2) ended the Eagles’ hopes of keeping the championship streak going.
“I think we lost our composure and tried to play the way they were playing too much, played their game instead of playing ours there for a while, trying to do stuff weren’t really prepared to do. That’s really on me,” Ellison said. “We didn’t shoot it well and (Lanett’s) length gave us trouble and their guards, particularly No. 1 (Nakeriona Heard), she made life hard. Just wasn’t meant to be. Couldn’t make the plays when we had to make them.”
The loss ended Pisgah’s 12-game regional winning streak. It was also a bit of revenge for Lanett, which lost to Pisgah 64-47 in the Class 2A state semifinals last season.
“Anytime you play a team like Pisgah is a challenge. The tradition they have, the culture Coach Ellison has in his program is unprecedented,” said Lanett head coach Charlie Williams. “They taught us a lesson last year in the Final Four. They taught us what it takes. We never forgot that. That loss stuck to us. It’s pushed us to get to their level.”
Heard scored a game-high 24 points for Lanett, which advanced to the regional finals to play No. 7 Ider, a 63-49 winner over in Friday’s other semifinal. The Panthers also got nine points from Makayla Davis, eight points and 11 rebounds from 6-foot-4 junior Laila Lancaster and nine points and seven rebound from 6-foot-3 sophomore Makiyah White.
Paisley Patalas scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded three steals for Pisgah while Madeline Flammia had 10 points, four assists and two steals, Ashton Childress had nine points and 10 rebounds, Campbell Barron had seven points and six rebounds, Jaley Keller had six points and three steals, Piper Anderson had six points and six rebounds and Kallie Tinker had four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Pisgah led 23-17 after one quarter and took its largest lead of 11 on Flammia’s jumper with 4:04 left in the second quarter. But Lanett closed the first half on a 14-3 run to tie the game at 35-all at halftime. Lanett led by as many as six in the third quarter, but Keller’s 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in the frame tied the game at 51-all entering the fourth. Lanett scored the first four points of the fourth quarter and never surrendered the lead again. Pisgah got within 67-65 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Anderson and Patalas, but after a Lanett free throw, the Eagles missed on their ensuing possession and another Lanett free throw put the game out of reach.
“I think we stepped up this year, but it just wasn’t our time,” said Flammia, a sophomore who is one of four Pisgah starters that will return next season. “We definitely needed the experience. I think next year we’ll come out as a different team and shock a lot of people. We’re not done with our legacy.”
Patalas, one of Pisgah’s three starting freshman, said the Eagles would be hungry next season.
“We’ll take this as a lesson for next year,” she said.
Ellison said the pressure of the championship streak affected his young team at times this season but was proud of how they handled it.
“I think that was part of this season and this night, having to try to live up to that, to keep things going,” he said. “It’s not fair to the kids — it’s a different group but they were expected to carry on like we were loaded with seniors like we had been. I do think the pressure affected us throughout the season. They don’t have anything to be ashamed of. I’m proud of them. We’ll have opportunities to be good (next season). Got some holes to fill that we can’t fill with anything but hard work. If they keep that determination we’ll be back trying to get back to Birmingham. I expect nothing less. They’ll come back fighting with a lot of hunger.”
Ellison lauded the efforts of seniors Tinker and Keller.
“I’m so proud of Kallie and Jaley — they’ve had great careers,” Ellison said. “Jaley has fought through a hard year of injuries, didn’t play at all last year because of them. Kallie’s had a great career, don’e everything we’ve asked her to do. It’s been a heck of a ride. I’ve enjoyed my time with these seniors. They’re special.”
Tinker, a two-time all-state player who played on four state-title winning teams, said she was “blessed” to have had the high school career she has enjoyed.
“I’ve had a great run and I’m thankful for everything I’ve got. It’s crazy that I’ve got four,” said the Gadsden State Community College commit. “I’d liked to have had five, but most kids don’t get the opportunity (for one). I’m really blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.