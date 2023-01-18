Carey Ellison’s latest career milestone victory came against his alma mater.
Ellison’s Class 2A No. 7-ranked Pisgah varsity girls basketball team defeated No. 8 North Sand Mountain 90-80 in Class 2A Area 15 play Friday night in Higdon.
The win was the 700th career varsity coaching win for Ellison, a 1985 NSM alum. Ellison’s PHS girls teams are 694-169 with eight state championships — including five straight from 2018-22 — and 14 state finals appearances in his 27 seasons as head coach. This season, Ellison started coaching the Pisgah varsity boys, who are 6-7 heading into the Jackson County Tournament.
“I’ve said it over the years, the kids make the difference,” Ellison said. “Been fortunate and lucky to have the kids I’ve had.”
Several of his current “kids” made big plays to help Ellison get that milestone win.
Freshman Campbell Barron scored a career-high 33 points and senior all-state guard Kallie Tinker had 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals while Piper Anderson totaled 14 points and five rebounds and Paisley Patalas had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. The Eagles also got eight points, six rebounds and two assists from Madeline Flammia, five points and a team-high 13 rebounds from Ashton Childress and three points each from Jaley Keller and Alex Wright.
Campbell got hot. All the young ones really came through. Kallie had a really good game. She wasn’t satisfied with her shooting — she wants to make them all — but I thought she played well in every phase. We had a lot of people contributing,” Ellison said.
It was the second time Pisgah (11-5, 3-2) reached the 90-point mark this season against the Bison.
"They shot the ball well,” NSM head coach Jeremiah Haynes said of Pisgah. We’ve just got to be a little bit better defensively and other parts of the game against them. We didn’t quit when we got down. Super proud of how we played. We’ve just got to make some adjustments against them that’ll hopefully pay off next time.”
NSM (15-7, 3-3) led by as many as seven in the first quarter before taking a 16-15 leading into the second quarter, which ended with the score tied at 37. AFter the Bison went back in front early in the third quarter, Pisgah took the lead for good on midway through the frame when Barron sank four 3-pointers and Tinker and Anderson added one each to put Pisgah up 69-53 after three quarters.
We talked about in transition we’ve got to find the shooters and we didn’t do a good job of communicating in that stretch,” Haynes said. “They can really shoot the ball and really score. When they’re that good on the offensive end, it’s tough.”
NSM never got closer than 10 in the final quarter.
“It was a good win,” Ellison said. “NSM is so much better this season, their style has made the better, use their length well and have good guards. Much improved, Coach Haynes has really done a good job of turning the corner with them. Our girls were mentally ready to play. We knew (NSM was) coming off a big victory (over Ider) and knew are playing well. It was good to see us match them.”
