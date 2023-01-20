Stucky Beard

Blakely Stuckey (left) ducks under Woodville defender Lannah Grace Beard to shoot a layup on a fast break during Skyline's 70-23 Jackson County Tournament semifinal victory Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Jackson County Tournament’s varsity girls championship game features a familiar matchup.

Top-seeded Skyline and second-seeded Pisgah will square off in the county finals for the eighth straight season thanks to Jackson County Tournament semifinals victories Thursday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.