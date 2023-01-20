Jackson County Tournament’s varsity girls championship game features a familiar matchup.
Top-seeded Skyline and second-seeded Pisgah will square off in the county finals for the eighth straight season thanks to Jackson County Tournament semifinals victories Thursday night.
Class 1A No. 2-ranked Skyline dispatched fourth-seeded Woodville 70-23 in Thursday’s first semifinal game before 2A No. 8 Pisgah rolled past third-seeded North Sand Mountain 84-58 in the nightcap.
The Jackson County Tournament’s varsity girls title game is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Skyline High School.
Pisgah is looking for its county tournament record ninth straight county championship while Skyline is going for its first all-time title.
Skyline 70, Woodville 23 — The Vikings scored the game’s first 15 points and cruised past their rival into the county finals for the eighth straight season.
Skyline (19-4) was in front 23-3 after one quarter before leading 37-10 at halftime and 64-19 after three quarters.
The Vikings made 14 3-pointers in the win.
Kaina King scored a game-high 22 points while Kenzie Manning netted 14 points and Blakely Stucky added 10 for Skyline, which also got eight from Sage Lewis, six each from Brinlee Potts and Jaslynn Wilkinson and four from Lexie Stucky.
Jessica Sirten and Lannah Grace Beard scored six points each, Kallie Brown added five and Jerzey Jones and Anna Robertson scored three each for Woodville (15-9), which advanced to the county semifinals for the first time since 2016.
Pisgah 84, NSM 58 — The Eagles stormed out to a 13-0 lead and never had its lead dip back into single digits on the way to the semifinal victory.
Pisgah (12-5) sank six 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including four by Kallie Tinker, to build a 32-12 lead. Pisgah, which made 11 3-pointers for the game, led by as many 25 points in the second quarter. After NSM trimmed Pisgah’s lead to 16, the Eagles pushed its lead back to 47-27 at halftime. The Eagles led 74-45 after three quarters and ultimately led by 32 points in the final quarter.
Pisgah had four players score in double figures, led by Tinker’s game-high 20 points.
Paisley Patalas netted 16, Campbell Barron added 15 and Madeline Flammia had 11 for Pisgah, which also got nine from Ashton Childress, five from Jaley Keller and three from Alex Wright.
Kayden Reyes scored 17 points and Madison Renfro totaled 13 for NSM (16-8), which also got six each from Ashley Shrader and Abby Shaffer, five from Kam Patterson and three from Kolbie Bobo and Ella Spurgin.
