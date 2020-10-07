For the Section football team, it’s almost like the Lions’ season has started over.
Prior to Friday’s Class 2A Region 7 loss to No. 9-ranked Falkville, Section had not played a regular-season game since Sept. 11. In that time span since playing Class 2A No. 7 NSM, Section received a COVID-19 related forfeit from Ider then played a “game of no record” against Collinsville.
“It’s definitely been a strange season,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “The break hurt us more than I thought it would. We need to get geared back up, get that excitement back, work our fundamentals better. We need to get geared back and finish strong.”
Section (3-3, 2-2) looks to get back in the win column this week when its hosts Class 2A Region 7 foe Whitesburg Christian of Huntsville Thursday at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather on Friday.
It’s the first meeting between the schools. It’s also homecoming for Section, which is playing its regular-season home finale.
Whitesburg Christian (2-4, 0-3), playing its first season of varsity football, is coming off of a 41-7 loss to Tanner. The Warriors, who are averaging 23 points per game while allowing 26.8 points per game, have wins over Asbury 28-0 and Shoals Christian 42-12. Whitesburg Christian operates from a pass-heavy spread offense led by quarterback Jordan Harper, the son of head coach Michael Harper.
“They probably throw the ball 80% of the time,” Hammon said. “The quarterback does a really good job. We hope to get some pressure on him. (Secondary) has to play well.”
Section is trying to end a 13-year playoff drought, and win against Whitesburg would move the Lions into position to have the opportunity to clinch a spot the following week when they close region play at Pisgah.
“We’ve put ourselves in position, and now we’ve got two (region games) left,” Hammon said. “Now we’ve got to finish it. Hopefully we’ll come out and play like we can and be better.”
