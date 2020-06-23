High school sports workouts at North Jackson High School have been altered for this week after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
North Jackson announced on its Facebook page Sunday that a female athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.
In its Facebook post, the school said the athlete would “be quarantined at home for 14 days” and would not be permitted to resume participating in workouts until she produces proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. The school also notified several athletes and families to make them aware of the positive test and possible exposure to COVID-19.
In response, North Jackson has closed all indoor facilities until June 25 in order to sanitize all equipment in those areas. Workouts for outdoor activities resumed on Monday.
“Workouts are voluntary; if you feel uncomfortable with your child attending or if your child feels ill, please contact the head coach of your sport to let them know,” the Facebook post stated. “Our coaches have been, and will continue following all procedures and protocols with sanitization efforts set forth by the AHSAA in an effort to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy. At North Jackson High School, we are committed to the well-being of your child and our community.”
Several schools have altered or suspended workouts after athletes tested positive for coronavirus. Albertville High School continued workouts minus three football players who tested positive for coronavirus while Arab High School suspended all of its workouts and closed its athletic facilities this week after two athletes tested positive, AL.com reported. Lexington High School in Lauderdale County suspended all workouts after an athlete who got sick over the weekend awaits the results of a COVID-19 test, The Florence Times-Daily reported.
