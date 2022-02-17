An ugly game was a pretty win for the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team in the Class 6A Northwest Sub-regionals.
The Wildcats were able to grind out a 72-66 victory over visiting Columbia Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall to secure a return trip to the Northwest Regional.
“It’s a great win,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “This time of year it doesn’t have to be pretty as long as it ends in our favor. It was an ugly game on both ends (of the court) for us. We finally made enough shots to get a little bit of a lead and enough free throws down the stretch to keep it.”
Scottsboro (27-6) plays No. 2-ranked Pinson Valley (23-7) on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Class 6A Northwest Regional semifinals at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Scottsboro defeated Pinson Valley 69-67 in overtime in the regional semifinals last season in a game that was played at Pinson Valley High School due to AHSAA changes in postseason sites because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Scottsboro-Pinson Valley winner advances to play either No. 9 Cullman (25-3) or Hazel Green (19-13) in the regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2:15 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament.
Tuesday’s sub-regional win extended Scottsboro’s home winning streak to 29 games. Scottsboro went 14-0 in games played at Hambrick Hall this season, the second consecutive season that the Wildcats finished undefeated on their home court.
Columbia (9-22) made Scottsboro earn it, however.
The Eagles, who lost 75-57 to Scottsboro at Hambrick Hall on Nov. 15 before defeating the Wildcats 62-61 in overtime on a last-second shot at Columbia in January, kept the pace of the game slower than Scottsboro’s preferred up-tempo style. Columbia led 18-15 after one quarter and countered Scottsboro’s 9-2 scoring run at the end of the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to trim the Wildcats’ halftime lead to 33-32.
Scottsboro threatened to pull away in the third quarter, getting buckets from Tyson Sexton and Kyle Wright and a 3-pointer from Ethan Roberts to take a 50-42 lead into the final period. Columbia pulled within 57-55 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Eagles missed an uncontested layup that would have tied the game, and Parker Bell took the rebound coast-to-coast for a layup to push the Wildcats’ lead back to four. After a Columbia basket, two Seth Whitmire free throws, a Sexton layup, a Parker Bell putback and a Sexton Free throw extended Scottsboro’s lead to 66-57 with 1:11 remaining.
The Eagles got within 69-66 after Jalen Glover’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, but 16 seconds elapsed before they fouled to send Scottsboro to the free-throw line. Whitmire sank one foul shot to give the Wildcats a two-possession lead, and after Columbia missed a pair of free throws, Parker Bell sank two foul shots with 7.5 seconds left to seal the win for Scottsboro.
“We were able to make a few shots, get a few free throws to fall and get enough (defensive) stops and get enough rebounds to pull it out.,” Jason Bell said. “It’s a credit to Columbia. They beat us the last time we played them, they’re athletic, they defend well, they’re well-coached in what they do. They do such a good job defensively that they make it hard to run what we wanted to run against them. In a game like this, you’ve just to make plays. There’s no offense to run, you’ve just got to make plays and guard. I’m glad we made a couple more plays than they did.”
Parker Bell scored game-high 19 points for the Wildcats while sophomore Ethan Roberts came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and close with 18 points. Sexton added 11 points for Scottsboro while Whitmire had 10, Wright had five, Cordell Worthy had four, Blake Jones had two and Jameson Gray had one.
Leading scorers for Columbia were Kameron Fowler with 14 points, Glover and Ke’shawn Watkins with 12 each and Ja’colby Eddy with 11.
Scottsboro’s regional appearance is the program’s fifth overall, with three trips to the Northeast Regional and two to the Northwest Regional. This is the first time Scottsboro has advanced to the regional round in consecutive seasons.
“Back to back (regional appearances), that’s awesome,” Jason Bell said. “Proud for our team, our fans and our school. Proud of our kids for believing and working and doing what we’ve asked of them. They go above and beyond. They’re reaping what they’ve sowed.”
