The Jackson County Basketball Coaches have released their 2022-23 All-Jackson County Girls and Boys Basketball Teams.
GIRLS
Kaina King, Skyline
Blakely Stucky, Skyline
Kenzie Manning, Skyline
Lexie Stucky, Skyline
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah
Campbell Barron, Pisgah
Piper Anderson, Pisgah
Paisely Patalas, Pisgah
Kayden Reyes, NSM
Kolbie Bobo, NSM
Calena Coffey, North Jackson
Jessica Sirten, Woodville
Karlie Hancock, Section
JACKSON COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL MVP: Kaina King, Skyline
JACKSON COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Ronnie McCarver, Skyline
BOYS
Chandler Sullivan, NSM
Landon Keller, NSM
Andrew Palmer, NSM
Chase Bickers, Skyline
Bryant Kennamer, Skyline
Jayten Prince, Skyline
Jakob Kirby, Pisgah
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah
Sam Peek, Woodville
Antonie Jonathan, Section
Jayden Eakin, North Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL MVP: Chandler Sullivan, NSM
JACKSON COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Cole Hicks, NSM/Joey Rowell, Skyline
