The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team got a measure of revenge for two its losses this season.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles outscored Sylvania 21-7 in the fourth quarter to post a 58-38 victory Thursday night at Pisgah High School.
Sylvania was 2-0 against the Eagles entering the game but trailed Pisgah 10-7, 25-19 and 37-31 at the quarter breaks.
The win was Pisgah’s 45th straight win on its home court.
Kennedy Barron had a double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds for Pisgah (17-5) while Molly Heard had 13 points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots, three steals and two assists. Kallie Tinker totaled 11 points and two steals while Bella Bobo had eight points and four steals and Karlee Holcomb had six points, two assists and two steals.
Kenadie Lee scored 11 points while Leianna Currie netted 10 and Anna Farmer added nine for Sylvania (20-7).
NSM 61, Section 40 — At Higdon, host North Sand Mountain closed out Class 2A Area 15 play on a winning note Thursday night.
NSM (6-17, 2-4) led 16-11 after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 38-11 at halftime. The Bison led 46-33 after three quarters.
Vickie Hassell scored 20 points and Kolbie Bobo netted 17 for NSM, which also got eight from Madison Croft, six from Jessi Weldon, five from Nady Poore and four from Liz Hassell.
Madison Armstrong scored 10 points for Section (4-20, 0-6) while Kenleigh Owens and Savannah White netted nine each.
Tuesday
Scottsboro 52, Columbia 20 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats outscored Columbia 21-6 in the second quarter on the way to the convincing win.
Scottsboro (13-4) led 10-4 after one quarter before extending its lead to 31-10 at halftime and 39-13 after three quarters.
Audrey Holland totaled 14 points and five rebounds and Lexie Bennett had 12 points and two assists for Scottsboro while Jadaya Edmondson had eight points and eight rebounds. Allie Scott totaled five points and five rebounds while Adair Holland had five points and Alyssa Paschal had five rebounds and three assists.
Woodville 32, Whitesburg Christian 21 — At Huntsville, the Panthers limited Whitesburg Christian to only three combined points in the second and third quarters on the way to the victory.
Woodville (8-9) led 8-7 after one quarter before extending its lead to 17-8 at halftime and 25-10 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten led the Panthers with 16 points while Alexis Brown had six, Laci Downey five and Karlee Hutchens four.
North Jackson 75, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 62) — At Stevenson, the Chiefs used a 24-14 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to secure a win over its out-of-state neighbor.
North Jackson (10-8) led 16-11, 36-29 and 51-48 at the quarter breaks before pulling away for the “Senior Night” victory.
The Chiefs had four players scored in double figures, led by Summer Varnum’s 20 points. Arielle Haynes scored 17 points, Alexis Moore netted 12 and Tyra Smith added 10 for North Jackson, who also had seven from Hadley Burnette, five from Bailey Abernathy, four from Sarah Myers and two from Delana Pierce.
Cambria Mabry sank seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for South Pittsburg (10-7), which also got 12 points from Daycia Mabry and 10 from Cassidy Andry.
Collinsville 66, Skyline 51 — At Collinsville, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings could not recover from a slow start in falling to last year’s Class 2A defending state champion.
Skyline (21-7), which defeated Collinsville 64-52 back in November, fell behind 24-7 after one quarter. The Vikings then trailed 42-19 at halftime and 59-33 after three quarters.
Gracie Stucky led Skyline with 20 points while Kenzie Manning netted 15 and Gracie Rowell added.
Collinsville (21-4), which moved up to 3A this season, got 19 points from Emma Terrell, 13 from Tyla Tatum, 11 from Olivia Adkins, seven from Hadley Hamilton and six from Kayla Beene.
