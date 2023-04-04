AUSTIN, Texas — Two Scottsboro track and field athletes proved to be among the country’s best over the weekend.
Seniors Maddox Hamm and Evan Hill recorded top-four finishes in their respective events during the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at the University of Texas this past weekend.
Hamm finished second in the boys pole vault event while Hill placed fourth in the boys 3200-meter run. Hill also finished 17th in the 1600-meter.
The meet featured professional, college and high school competition.
Scottsboro track and field head coach Luke Robinson said the duo represented themselves and the Scottsboro program well.
“It was a really good experience for them,” Robinson said. “It’s tough have to fly out for a meet because the travel takes some out of you, but they’re both going to be college athletes next year, so this was good for them. I thought they both did well.”
Hamm is a Virginia Tech signee while Hill is an Auburn signee.
Hamm, a multi-time national champion in the pole vault, cleared 16 feet, 8 inches on his way to a runner-up finish. The winning height was 17 feet.
Hill ran to a fourth-place finish in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:03.68, just over 5 seconds back of the race winner. He also posted a 17th-place finish in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:21.61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.