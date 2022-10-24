The Scottsboro swim teams claimed the championships of their own invitational.
The Scottsboro bested Cullman by 54 points to win the Scottsboro Invitational girls title while the Wildcats edged Class 7A Florence by eight points for the top spot in the varsity boys division during the Scottsboro Invitational at the Rec*Com Thursday night.
Scottsboro finished with 335 points in the varsity girls division, with Cullman second (281), Arab third (219), Whitesburg Christian fourth (206), Florence fifth (187), Westminster Christian sixth (176), Athens seventh (128), Alabama School of Cyber Technology eighth (74) and Sparkman ninth (23).
In the varsity boys division, Scottsboro totaled 246 points while Florence was the runner-up with 238. Alabama School of Cyber Technology finished third (197) while Athens was fourth (192), Cullman fifth (180), Westminster Christian sixth (151), Whitesburg Christian seventh (122) and Arab eighth (108).
Scottsboro girls and boys teams had 11 top-five finishes each, with each team netting one event win — Paige Giles (1:04.57) won the girls 100-yard Fly while Ben Bradford (23.90 seconds) won the boys 50-yard Freestyle — while the SHS boys had six second-place finishes and the SHS girls had two.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro swimmers during Thursday’s meet:
3. Scottsboro A: Paige Giles, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee (2:05.61)
7. Scottsboro B: Baylie Giles, Lily Turlington, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Vivian Hunnicutt (2:17.29)
3. Lily Turlington (2:30.47)
6. Mackenzie Hughes (2:43.47)
200-yard Individual Medley
5. Amelia Armour (2:34.80)
8. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (2:53.81)
26. Vivien Hunnicutt (32.31)
14. Baylie Giles (1:05.86)
21. Breelynn Orgill (1:14.26)
30. Sadie Thompson (1:29.30)
4. Amelia Armour (6:17.81)
6. Mackenzie Hughes (7:20.84)
8. Addison Hughes (7:32.37)
4. Scottsboro A: Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Shelton Linville, Paige Giles (1:56.95)
10. Scottsboro B: Audrey Frye, Sadie Thompson, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Baylie Giles (2:12.91)
7. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:14.08)
8. Baylie Giles (1:14.70)
10. Lily Turlington (1:16.14)
14. Vivien Hunnicutt (1:27.83)
9. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:29.93)
15. Breelyn Orgill (1:39.84)
16. Sadie Thompson (1:48.80)
5. Scottsboro A: Amelia Armour, Alice Merck, Lily Turlington, Noelle Lee (4:22.94)
8. Scottsboro B: Mackenzie Hughes, Addison Hughes, Breelynn Orgill, Audrey Frye (5:21.56)
2. Scottsboro A: Arlen Parr, William Porch, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:51.272)
9. Scottsboro B: Preston Worley, Jacob Fanning, Troy Reichle, Cade Haggard (2:28.55)
9. Balin Hunnicutt (2:47.05)
10. Troy Reichle (2:56.67)
200-yard Individual Medley
23. Jacob Fanning (31.56)
9. Preston Worley (1:05.86)
14. Balin Hunnicutt (1:11.48)
17. Troy Reichle (1:13.16)
18. Cade Haggard (1:17.32)
2. Scottsboro A: Craft Sanders, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:38.55)
10. Scottsboro B: Balin Hunnicutt, Jacob Fanning, Troy Reichle, Cade Haggard (2:07.27)
5. Craft Sanders (1:08.67)
12. Jacob Fanning (1:27.59)
19. Preston Worley (1:32.82)
2. Scottsboro A: Craft Sanders, Preston Worley, Ryder Linville, Will Porch (4:02.83)
