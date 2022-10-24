Luke Armour

Scottsboro's Luke Armour had two individual and two relay top-three finishes to the Wildcats win the Scottsboro Invitational varsity boys division title.

 Special Photo | Trina Giles

The Scottsboro swim teams claimed the championships of their own invitational.

The Scottsboro bested Cullman by 54 points to win the Scottsboro Invitational girls title while the Wildcats edged Class 7A Florence by eight points for the top spot in the varsity boys division during the Scottsboro Invitational at the Rec*Com Thursday night.

