A number of Jackson County athletes posted strong finishes in the Fort Payne Invitational on Friday.
Scottsboro finished second with 115 points behind meet champion James Clemens (221) in the varsity boys standings. Southside (112) was third, followed by Fort Payne (89) fourth and Section (51) fifth. Pisgah (15) finished 15th while NSM (2) was 10th. Woodville also competed in the varsity boys meet.
In the varsity girls team standings, James Clemens (226) edged Fort Payne (210) for the top spot while Arab (85) was third, Scottsboro (53) fourth and Southside (38) fifth. Section (18) finished eighth while Pisgah (9) was ninth.
Here are the results for all Jackson County athletes during the meet:
BOYS
100-meter dash
8. Logan Patterson, Section (11.57)
10. Alex Guinn, Section (11.75)
14. JaVaris Branford, Scottsboro (12.02)
15. BJ Harris, Scottsboro (12.11)
18. Brody Williams, Scottsboro (12.34)
30. Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah (13.37)
33. Seth Dyer, Section (13.85)
34. Brady Shaw Killen, Scottsboro (13.87)
35. Kade Hermes, Woodville (14.15)
200-meter dash
8. Alex Guinn, Section (24.29)
9. Lane Gamble, NSM (24.67)
26. JaVaris Branford, Scottsboro (28.97)
27. Niko Bonds, Section (29.08)
28. Kade Hermes, Woodville (29.42)
30. Carter Guinn, Section (30.34)
400-meter dash
4. Brody Williams, Scottsboro (53.12)
6. Dominik Blair, Section (56.07)
11. Alex Avenel, Scottsboro (59.34)
14. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (1:03.58)
17. Brodie Overdear, Pisgah (1:09.02)
18. Conner Phillips, Section (1:09.87)
19. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (1:10.30)
21. Alex Francisco Miguel, Section (1:12.66)
800-meter dash
1. Cooper Atkins, Scottsboro (1:55.79)
2. Rex Green, Scottsboro (1:58.41)
3. Benson Atkins, Scottsboro (2:01.29)
6. Ridge Wells, Scottsboro (2:03.75)
7. Evan Hill, Scottsboro (2:04.37)
8. Hayden Judge, Scottsboro (2:05.59)
12. Stephen Jones, Scottsboro (2:11.18)
15. Hamilton Richardson, Scottsboro (2:12.98)
17. Brady Thomas, Scottsboro (2:14.42)
25. Josh Hill, Scottsboro (2:22.56)
28. Skylar Reichle, Scottsboro (2:26.15)
32. River Green, Scottsboro (2:30.30)
39. Mason Overdear, Pisgah (2:37.40)
42. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (2:48.81)
44. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (2:52.28)
45. Koen Smith, Pisgah (2:53.38)
47. Alex Francisco Miguel, Section (3:02.74)
48. Brock Varner, Section (3:03.88)
1600-meter run
1. Evan Hill, Scottsboro (4:26.94)
6. Stephen Jones, Scottsboro (4:46.39)
10. Hamilton Richardson, Scottsboro (4:51.63)
11. Brady Thomas, Scottsboro (4:51.75)
18. Josh Hill, Scottsboro (5:11.65)
19. Josue Luna, NSM (5:14.73)
23. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:23.45)
29. Skylar Reichle, Scottsboro (5:42.88)
34. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (5:50.91)
35. River Green, Scottsboro (5:53.85)
36. Emanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (6:06.23)
37. Koen Smith, Pisgah (6:16.33)
38. Brodie Ferguson, Pisgah (6:24.47)
3200-meter run
7. Tristan Little, Pisgah (11:39.52)
8. Lane Gamble, NSM (11:55.20)
11. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (12:40.38)
110-meter hurdles
8. Brock Varner, Section (24.36)
300-meter hurdles
2. Logan Patterson, Section (42.77)
5. Minh Le, Scottsboro (47.00)
10. Seth Dyer, Section (56.15)
4x100-meter relay
5. Section (46.14)
6. Scottsboro (46.63)
4x400-meter relay
3. Section (3:39.97)
4. Scottsboro (3:41.07)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (7:56.11)
5. Pisgah (10:34.55)
High Jump
2. Jacob Hendricks, Pisgah (5-8)
5. Micah Kritner, Scottsboro (J5-8)
5. JaVaris Branford, Scottsboro (J5-8)
9. Minh Le, Scottsboro (5-4)
Long Jump
2. Dominik Blair, Section (19-5)
5. Grant West, Scottsboro (18-8.25)
6. BJ Harris, Scottsboro (18-7)
12. Jordan Davis, Scottsboro (17-8)
14. Luke Terrell, Scottsboro (17-6)
19. Jayce Hucks, Woodville (15-1.5)
21. Kade Hermes, Woodville (14-8.25)
23. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (14-4)
24. Brodie Overdear, Pisgah (12-7)
26. Carter Guinn, Section (11-3)
Triple Jump
4. BJ Harris, Scottsboro (39-0.5)
13. Jacob Hendricks, Pisgah (35-2.75)
14. JaVaris Branford, Scottsboro (33-3.75)
16. Brodie Overdear, Pisgah (30-3.5)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm, Scottsboro (15-0)
Discus
1. Jared Reed, Section (120-6)
2. Brady Shaw Killen, Scottsboro (117-0)
6. Zach Wallingsford, Scottsboro (107-8)
8. Hudson Tubbs, Scottsboro (107-1)
19. AJ Gant, Pisgah (83-9)
23. Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah (63-1)
24. Kane Pratt, Section (53-6)
26. Seth Dyer, Section (47-8)
Javelin
2. Gabriel Hilley, Section (146-6)
7. Ben Kirby, Scottsboro (117-2)
8. Noah Linville, Scottsboro (117-0)
9. Jared Reed, Section (110-4)
11. Zach Wallingsford, Scottsboro (98-10)
19. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (70-0)
20. Kane Pratt, Section (58-8)
Shot Put
4. Jonah Warren, Scottsboro (40-10)
7. Barclay Butler, Scottsboro (39-10)
9. Gabriel Hilley, Section (39-6)
10. Jared Reed, Section (39-5)
16. Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah (36-2)
17. Austin Burger, Scottsboro (35-10)
26. AJ Gant, Pisgah (28-7)
GIRLS
100-meter dash
7. Kenleigh Owens, Section (13.49)
19. Karlie Hancock, Section (14.44)
31. Lexi Haynes, Section (16.11)
200-meter dash
8. Caroline Sanders, Scottsboro (28.24)
13. Kenleigh Owens, Section (29.02)
14. Isabelle Flores, Scottsboro (29.52)
21. Karlie Hancock, Section (30.92)
25. Taegan Whitmire, Section (31.23)
400-meter dash
5. Isabelle Flores, Scottsboro (1:05.75)
10. Cambree Bradford, Scottsboro (1:09.66)
13. Maggie Bonds, Section (1:13.30)
16. Lexi Haynes, Section (1:16.06)
23. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (1:41.13)
800-meter run
5. Emma Bradford, Scottsboro (2:35.97)
9. Mabry Bonsall, Scottsboro (2:38.06)
11. Ally Campbell, Scottsboro (2:39.12)
12. Cambree Bradford, Scottsboro (2:40.99)
13. Sadie Latham, Scottsboro (2:44.99)
21. Gracy Coley, Scottsboro (2:52.88)
22. Madison Armstrong, Section (2:55.02)
27. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (2:59.99)
31. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (3:05.45)
34. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (3:08.71)
36. Laily Brown, Pisgah (3:14.30)
38. Sadye Webb, Scottsboro (3:26.62)
41. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (3:54.70)
1600-meter run
3. Emma Bradford, Scottsboro (5:37.73)
7. Ally Campbell, Scottsboro (5:43.72)
9. Mabry Bonsall, Scottsboro (5:52.00)
11. Gracy Coley, Scottsboro (6:08.83)
15. Cadenence Laughlin, Scottsboro (6:15.49)
21. Jennifer Vega, Section (6:31.93)
22. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:34.67)
29. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (7:14.54)
30. Laily Brown, Pisgah (7:17.25)
34. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (8:37.05)
3200-meter run
6. Jennifer Vega, Section (14:30.24)
7. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (15:20.53)
100-meter hurdles
5. Cindel Myers, Section (19.27)
11. Morgan Armstrong, Section (21.58)
300-meter hurdles
6. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (1:02.12)
7. Morgan Armstrong, Section (1:03.89)
10. Alley Gray, Section (1:13.78)
4x100-meter relay
6. Section (55.17)
4x400-meter relay
6. Section (5:19.74)
High Jump
3. Caroline Sanders, Scottsboro (4-8)
Long Jump
4. Caroline Sanders, Scottsboro (15-2.75)
13. Kaylynn Morgan, Pisgah (12-1.5)
14. Laily Brown, Pisgah (12-0.25)
16. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (11-7)
Triple Jump
2. Caroline Sanders, Scottsboro (33-1)
11. Jaiden Gibson, Pisgah (25-7.5)
12. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (25-3)
Discus
4. Tristan Wallingsford, Scottsboro (78-7)
6. Amy Roberts, Scottsboro (77-0)
9. Baylie Stephenson, Scottsboro (65-7)
Javelin
5. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (90-10)
8. Brenly Sanders, Scottsboro (86-0)
11. Collins Bradford, Scottsboro (81-10)
17. Maggie Whitaker, Scottsboro (58-0)
Shot Put
7. Tristan Wallingsford, Scottsboro (27-3)
8. Amy Roberts, Scottsboro (26-10)
9. Emily Fortson, Scottsboro (26-7)
15. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (23-10)
