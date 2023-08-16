Jadaya Edmondson has traded Scottsboro Black and Gold for Snead State Blue and Yellow.
Edmondson will continue her basketball career at the college level after signing with Snead State Community College in Boaz.
The 2023 Scottsboro graduate was a three-year starter and four-year varsity player for the Wildcats.
“I’m very excited about it,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said Guntersville varsity girls head coach and former Scottsboro varsity boys head coach Kenny Hill pointed new Snead State head coach Craig Roden in Edmondson’s direction during a conversation they had in June.
Roden invited Edmondson for a visit, which ultimately led to Edmondson receiving a scholarship offer and signing with the Parsons.
Snead State is coming off of a 4-20 season in which it went 4-15 in the Alabama Community College Conference. Roden was hired in June, charged with turning around the fortunes of the college’s women’s basketball program.
Edmondson said she wants to be part of the recruiting class that helps turn the program around.
“They’re trying to rebuild the program, and I think we can,” Edmondson said. “We’re going to have a good group of girls.”
Edmondson scored 775 career points and grabbed 606 rebounds during her Scottsboro playing career. She was the 2021-22 Class 6A Area 15 Tournament MVP after scoring 11 of her team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as Scottsboro defeated rival Fort Payne 55-48 to win the area title, its first at the 6A level.
“Jadaya was a three-year starter for our program and she did her job in the classroom as well as on the court,” said Scottsboro head coach
Brandon Childers. “She came up big in numerous games. Jadaya is skilled and athletic enough to be as good as she wants to be at the JUCO level. We’re really proud of Jadaya and wish her the best at Snead.”
Edmondson begins classes at Snead State on Thursday. She reports today for a organizational team meeting.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Edmondson said. “I’m going to work hard. I’m excited for the opportunity to show what I can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.