The Pisgah girls cross country team was projected to finish fifth in the 2022 AHSAA Cross Country Championships’ Class 1A-2A Girls State 5K Race.
But the Eagles did not agree with that projection.
Pisgah turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday to claim a third-place finish, its best state finish in the 14-year history of the program.
“This is a huge boost for these young kids to have this finish,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree, who started the PHS program back in 2009. “They have worked hard to get here. We were projected to finish fifth. That just shows how well these kids raced.”
Pisgah navigated a slick course due to constant rain Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Education Center, finishing with a team score of 143. St. Luke’s won the Class 1A-2A Girls state championship with a winning low score of 78. Cold Springs was second with 103, while Pisgah’s sectional rival Sand Rock was fourth (151) and Hatton fifth (161).
Eighth-grader Katie Edwards finished 28th for the Eagles with a time of 23:10.91. Freshman Kayana Stewart placed 37th (23:38.22) while eighth-grader Destiny Lewis were 40th (23:43.56), freshman Nevaeh Evans 47th (24:04.35), seventh-grader Bree Draper 49th (24:06.77), seventh-grader Emilee Fetter 58th (24:27.45), sophomore Emma Sisk 64th (24:35.03), senior Kimberly Miller 70th (25:02.57), eighth-grader Kenyde Givens 94th (26:44.01) and freshman Laily Brown 117th (28:16.29).
“We were happy with how we ran,” Hembree said. “Yes the conditions were less than ideal, but we all ran in the same mud. I thought my girls went out and competed, rolled ankles and all. We had two runners, Bree Draper and Kimberly Miller, set all time PRs (personal-records).”
Hembree thanked Miller for her contributions to the program and added his returning runners “see that (a state championship) is in their reach and are already excited for next season.”
Pisgah boys — The Eagles finished seventh in the Class 1A-2A Boys 5K State Race with a team score of 171.
Cold Springs (44) won the Class 1A-2A Boys state championship, followed by Hatton (64), Pleasant Valley (83), St. Luke’s (123), Holly Pond (158) and Sand Rock (166).
Hembree lauded his runner for their approach to running a muddy course, which had seen 11 other races ran on it before the 1A-2A Boys ran the days’ final race.
“By the time the boys started, the course was as sloppy and slick as I have ever seen it,” Hembree said. “They knew they would have to run the course smart to have a chance. This was as tough of a field in 1A-2A as I have seen. We ran well and some of my newbies found and new gear and competed hard.”
Junior Tristan Little led the Pisgah effort, collecting all-state honors after finishing seventh with a time of 17:38.06 while freshman Emmanuel Elizondo followed in 21st place (18:47.94).
“Little and (Elizondo) were as focused as I have seen them all season and ran well,” Hembree said.
Also for Pisgah, senior Mason Overdear finished 37th (19:21.58), senior Brodie Ferguson 54th (20:06.60), freshman Layne Howell 76th (20:53.71), senior Jake Smith 86th (21:22.09), freshman Tristan Hutson 102nd (22:17.31), freshman Wilson Gann 105th (22:31.57), seventh-grader Landyn Little 110th (22:49.95) and junior Ethan Smith 121st (23:25.42).
Hembree thanked seniors Overdear, Ferguson and Jake Smith for their efforts throughout their careers. “We are loosing three quality seniors in Mason Overdear, Brodie Ferguson and Jake Smith that have been solid for me this entire season and great leaders,” Hembree said. “They are leaving some huge shoes to fill.”
County runners race as individuals — The Section and Skyline cross country programs had runners race in the Class 1A-2A Girls and Boys races on Saturday.
In the Class 1A-2A Girls race, Section eighth-graders Kaelyn Browning was 53rd (24:13.31), Taylor Bell 78th (25:24.04) and Charlee Key 79th (25:32.05) while Skyline sophomore Katie Roach was 109th (27:48.92). In the Class 1A-2A Boys race, Skyline seventh-grader Jacob Cloud finished 67th with a time of 20:22.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.