The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team posted a Top-10 finish in one of the state’s largest annual races of the season.
The Wildcats finished ninth out of 53 teams during the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton on Saturday.
Scottsboro finished the Large School Boys 5K race with a team score of 300. Hoover (120) finished first while Brentwood, Tennessee was second (173). The Wildcats were the third highest finishing Class 6A team behind sixth-place Mountain Brook (235) and eighth-place Cullman (251).
Evan Hill continued his strong start to the season for Scottsboro. The junior, who won his previous two races, ran his second fastest time of the season (15:32.29) on his way to a third-place finish in the 364-runner field.
Rex Green followed with an 11th-place finish (15:53.82) and Stephen Jones was 21st (16:14.06) for Scottsboro while Hamilton Richardson was 119th (17:27.38), Ridge Wells 154th (17:55.23), Cameron Estes 185th (18:27.10) and Wilson Hill 219th (18:59.63).
Large School Girls 5K Race — Scottsboro turned in a 12th-place finish out of 39 teams in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational’s Large School Girls 5K Race on Saturday.
The Wildcats closed with a team score of 411. They were the second highest finishing Class 6A team behind runner-up Mountain Brook (90).
Ally Campbell was Scottsboro’s top finisher, placing 38th with a time of 20:01.14. Maddie Gossett was 42nd (20:08.94) for the Wildcats while Emma Bradford was 69th (21:03.96), Smith Bradford 128th (22:14.23), Cambree Bradford 140th (22:34.89), Lauren Paradise 145th (22:42.53) and Shelton Linville 174th (23:25.43).
Girls 2.1-Mile Run — Scottsboro finished third out of 27 teams in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational’s Girls 2.1-Mile Run.
Scottsboro posted a team score of 121, bested only by winner Mountain Brook (44) and runner-up Huntsville (57).
Mia Martin (14:07.51), Addison Joose (14:11.19) and Banks Bradford finished 14th, 15th and 18th respectively for Scottsboro, while Regan Epps (14:47.78) was 29th and Lele Moser (15:58.08) was 63rd to round out Scottsboro’s five scoring runners.
Also for the Wildcats, Natalie Mir finished 69th (16:06.92) while Bailey Hixon was 82nd (16:20.48), Ava Selby 100th (16:50.36), Shelby Laughlin 127th (17:27.01), Audrey Stokes 173rd (18:09.80), Brooklyn Chastain 174th (18:09.92), Avery Earnest 231st (19:31.61), Madison Blanton 237th (19:43.53), Toulla Bucklin 240th (19:57.72), Layla Goff 28th (21:39.75), Ariel Freeman 287th (21:44.20) and Katy Gamble 300th (23:06.46).
Boys 2.1-Mile Run — Scottsboro finished fifth out of 30 teams in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational’s Boys 2.1-Mile Run.
Scottsboro posted a team score of 171, finishing behind champion Mountain Brook (26), runner-up Huntsville (64), third-place Westminster-Oak Mountain (150) and fourth-place Chelsea (156).
Cole Synder led the Scottsboro effort, finishing 15th with a time of 12:16.14. Rounding out the Wildcats’ five scoring runners were Mcgee Kilgore in 27th place (12:36.05), Brady Strickland 33rd (12:47.11), Patton Russell 64th (13:21.49) and Will Paradise 67th (13:23.87).
Also for Scottsboro, Craft Sanders finished 130th (14:31.74), Axl Hastings 140th (14:41.41), McGowan Holt 143rd (14:44.70), Hunt Holland 150th (14:49.63), Andrew Barber 160th (14:53.79), Ismael Felix 163rd (14:55.26), Armando Camacho 166th (14:57.97), Brady Turner 167th (14:58.04), Tommy Clements 236th (16:08.51), Sawyer McWilliams 258th (16:23.91), Josh Laney 282nd (16:44.33), Hogan Richardson 305th (17:12.05), Aidan Allred 337th (18:19.75) and Eli Strickland 360th (19:23.44).
Girls 5K ‘B’ Race — Scottsboro’s Mabry Bonsall posted a 16th-place finish (21:57.50) for the Wildcats in the Girls 5K ‘B’ Race while Lauren Judge was 90th (24:09.24) while Sera Laney was 108th (24:39.44) and Collins Bradford 137th (25:32.63).
Boys 5K ‘B’ Race — Scottsboro’s Johnny Felix finished 95th (19:03.13) and River Green was 422nd (23:16.32) in the Boys 5K "B" Race.
