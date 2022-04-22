The Pisgah girls and the North Sand Mountain boys golf teams won the 2022 Jackson County Golf Tournament championships Tuesday at the Goose Pond Plantation Course in Scottsboro.
Meanwhile, NSM's Blake Maples and Emily Middlebrooks were the tournament's low medalists.
The Boys All-Jackson County Tournament team consisted of Maples and fellow NSM golfers Kade Davis and Jarrett Hill and Pisgah's John Shelton.
The Girls All-Jackson County Tournament Team consisted of Middlebrooks, North Jackson's Brylie Evans, Section's Cindel Myers and Pisgah's Chloe Wilson.
