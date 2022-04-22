The North Sand Mountain varsity boys golf team won the 2022 Jackson County Golf Tournament championship on Tuesday at the Goose Pond Plantation Course in Scottsboro. Pictured (left to right) are coach Danielle Maples, Duncan Wilks, Brady Anderson, Jack Johnson, Blake Maples, Jarrett Hill, Creed Peters, Kade Davis, Branson Bearden, Blake Middlebrooks and coach Clinton Hill.