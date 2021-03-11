The Scottsboro track and field teams opened the outdoor season with strong performances.
Scottsboro recorded 15 event wins and 39 top-five finishes during the Black & Golf Classic on Saturday at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro won the meet’s varsity boys team title with 82 points, 23 points better than runner-up Arab (59) while St. Bernard was third (36), Skyline fourth (27) and Lexington fifth (19).
Meanwhile, Arab (85 points) edged Scottsboro (78) to win the varsity girls team standings while Lexington (39) was third and St. Bernard fourth (17).
Here are the results for Scottsboro athletes:
GIRLS
200-meter dash
3. Lela Moser (33.62)
400-meter run
2. Isabelle Flores (1:08.16)
3. Charlsi Henderson (1:08.44)
7. Lela Moser (1:13.04)
800-meter run
3. Gracy Coley (2:50.43)
4. McCall Chandler (2:58.79)
9. Hannah Cloud (3:14.03)
11. Sadye Webb (3:37.68)
1600-meter run
3. McCall Chandler (6:32.49)
6. Hannah Cloud (6:54.51)
4x100-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (54.88)
4x400-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (4:47.83)
4x800-meter relay
1. (11:05.87)
High jump
1. Caroline Sanders (4-8)
Long jump
1. Caroline Sanders (16-1.5)
Discus
1. Tristan Wallingsford (88-6)
2. Amy Roberts (77-6)
8. Emily Fortson (61-1)
11. Baylie Stephenson (58-10)
Javelin
2. Brenly Sanders (89-2)
4. Collins Bradford (84-8)
8. Maggie Whitaker (72-3)
12. Shelton Linville (55-7.5)
Shot put
1. Tristan Wallingsford (28-0)
2. Amy Roberts (27-11.5)
4. Emily Fortson (26-8.5)
BOYS
100-meter dash
3. Devon Walker (12.89)
6. Gabe Jackson (13.38)
7. Luke Terrell (14.02)
9. Cameron Thompson (14.14)
200-meter dash
3. Gabe Jackson (26.46)
5. Luke Terrell (27.92)
7. Minh Le (28.17)
8. Cameron Thompson (28.28)
400-meter dash
2. Cameron Estes (59.38)
3. Luke Terrell (59.83)
800-meter run
4. Skylar Reichle (2:37.84)
1600-meter run
1. Hamilton Richardson (5:06.46)
3. Stephen Jones (5:10.25)
300-meter hurdles
3. Minh Le (51.69)
4x400-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (3:46.96)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (8:43.62)
High jump
1. Devon Walker (6-0)
Long jump
1. Luke Terrell (18-7.5)
4. Devon Walker (17-10)
5. Gabe Jackson (17-1)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-0)
Discus
1. Brady Shaw Killen (122-9
2. Jonah Warren (116-6)
5. Zach Wallingsford (101-8)
7. Hudson Tubbs (93-1)
19. Keelan Alvarez (69-0)
21. Drake Talley (62-10)
Javelin
5. Ben Kirby (119-8)
7. Zach Wallingsford (97-11)
10. Camden Thrasher (91-7)
21. Keelan Alvarez (52-10)
Shot put
1. Jonah Warren (40-7.5)
6. Burger Austin (32-10)
9. Will Dukes (31-7.5)
12. Drake Talley (29-6)
13. Bradyn Williams (29-3)
17. Keelan Alvarez (25-6)
