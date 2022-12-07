The Scottsboro girls and boys swim teams closed their seasons with Top-10 state finishes.
Scottsboro finished seventh in the varsity girls division and eighth in the varsity boys division during the AHSAA Swim Championships’ Class 1A-5A State Meet at Auburn University last weekend.
In the Class 1A-5A varsity girls division, UMS-Wright won the state championship in the 24-team field with a team score of 308. Whitesburg Christian Academy was the state runner-up (196) while Madison Academy was third (155), Gulf Shores fourth (108), Bayside Academy fifth (100), Arab sixth (92) and Scottsboro (90) seventh.
Paige Giles had the top finishes for Scottsboro. The senior won a pair of bronze medals thanks to third-place finishes in the Class 1A-5A Girls 100-yard Butterfly (1:01.84) and 100-yard Backstroke (1:01.46).
In the Class 1A-5A varsity boys division, Boaz repeated as the Class 1A-5A Boys state champion. The Pirates topped the 18-team field with a team score of 304. Gulf Shores was the state runner-up (269) while UMS-Wright was third (168), LAMP fourth (162), Whitesburg Christian fifth (157), Jasper sixth (115), Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering seventh (112) and Scottsboro eighth (108).
Arlen Parr had the top finish for the SHS Boys, placing fifth (1:04.49) in the Class 1A-5A Boys 100-yard Breaststroke.
Here are all the results for Scottsboro swimmers from the AHSAA Swim Championships:
4. Paige Giles, Amelia Armour Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Noelle Lee (2:02.90)
200-yard Individual Medley
9. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (2:33.39)
10. Amelia Armour (2:33.96)
5. Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Noelle Lee, Paige Giles (1:49.79)
11. Alice Merck, Baylie Giles, Shelton Linville, Amelia Armour (4:20.79)
6. Will Porch, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:49.02)
200-yard Individual Medley
13. Craft Sanders (1:03.41)
7. Luke Armour, Craft Sanders, Arlen Parr, Ben Bradford (1:38.35)
8. Ryder Linville, Tommy Bianca, Will Porch, Craft Sanders (3:50.83)
