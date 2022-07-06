Jackson County players made up a large percentage of the 2022 Tennessee Valley Terrific 20.
Six local players made AL.com’s Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 while five more were named to the “Best of the Rest” list.
Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 selections were Skyline catcher Jayla Ross and pitcher Olivia Treece, Pisgah first baseman/pitcher Karlee Holcomb and outfielder Lila Kate Wheeler, North Jackson pitcher/designated hitter Destry Lambert and Scottsboro outfielder Lexie Bennett.
Making the “Best of the Rest” list were North Jackson outfielders Bailey Abernathy and Ja’Khia Hutchins and shortstop Peyton Hill, Skyline outfielder Brinlee Potts and Pisgah shortstop Madeline Flammia.
The Tennessee Valley softball team consists of players regardless of classification and it was selected by AL.com’s sports staff with nominations from coaches.
Ross, Treece and Potts played key roles in Skyline’s 2022 season in which it won area and regional titles and posted a Class 1A state runner-up finish. Treece batted .405 (53-for-131) with 13 home runs, 12 doubles and 60 RBIs while also going 15-9 with two saves, 221 strikeouts and a 3.74 ERA while pitching 146 innings pitched. Ross batted .414 (63-for-152) with 11 doubles, seven triples, one home run, 37 RBIs 14 stolen bases and 54 runs scored while Potts hit .409 (56-for-137) with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 43 RBIs, 32 stolen bases and 56 runs scored.
Lambert had a .380 average (60-for-158) and a single-season school record 19 home runs along with 12 doubles and 54 RBIs for North Jackson, which went 46-13, won Jackson County, area and regional titles and finished third in the Class 4A state tournament. Hutchins, who was among the nation’s leaders in stolen bases (102), batted .370 (68-for-184) with 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 76 runs scored. Abernathy, who has since moved with to Beauregard High School in the Opelika area, batted. 359 (55-of-153) with five doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 48 RBIs, 48 stolen bases and 58 runs scored. Hill hit .323 (62-for-192) with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, 60 RBIs and 55 runs scored.
Bennett, a BYU signee, batted .528 (66-for-125) this past season with 21 RBIs, six triples, a home run and 54 stolen bases while helping Scottsboro win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament and advance to the East Regional.
Seniors Holcomb and Wheeler played big roles for Pisgah, which won an area championship and had a third-place regional finish. Holcomb batted .469 (61-for-130) with 14 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs 56 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 42 runs scored. Wheeler, a Wallace State signee, hit .465 (66-for-142) with 13 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 34 RBIs, 34 stolen bases and 68 runs scored.
