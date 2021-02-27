The Scottsboro varsity baseball team notched a win over a fellow Class 6A team Thursday night.
The Wildcats built an early three-run lead before throwing out the tying run at the plate to end the game and post a 4-3 win over host Hazel Green.
Ethan Wininger’s first-inning solo home run gave Scottsboro (3-3) a 1-0 lead. With the game tied 1-1, Gavin McCrary singled and later scored on Connor McLaughlin’s RBI fielder’s choice. The Wildcats added two more runs in the fourth when Michael Clements, courtesy running for Camden Matthews (walk), scored on a Hazel Green error. Gavin McCrary added an RBI double two batters later to plate Collin Perkins, who was aboard on a single.
Hazel Green pulled to within 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh after a solo home run before a walk put the potential tying run on base. Parker Hall then doubled for the Trojans, but Scottsboro left fielder Trey Cooper relayed the baseball to the cut-off man, the third baseman Matthews, who threw to home plate, where Wininger tagged out Hazel Green’s Ethan Barnes to end the game.
Matthews also got the win on the mound, pitching 3 2/3 innings and recording five strikeouts. Everett Loveless pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out four while earning the save.
McCrary finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for Scottsboro while McLaughlin, Wininger and Perkins had one hit each.
North Jackson 4, Sylvania 3 — At Sylvania, the visiting Chiefs posted their fourth straight win with Thursday’s victory over the Rams.
North Jackson (6-1) got two runs in the first on Landon Barnes’ two-run single and two more in the third inning on Caden Wynne’s two-run single. Sylvania scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings.
Barnes finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs for North Jackson while Matt Adams was 3-for-4 and Carson Smith was 2-for-3. Macklin Guess, Luke Guess and Wynne.
Smith, Morris and Barnes combined to hold Sylvania to four hits. Smith struck out five in 2 1/3 innings pitched while Morris struck out three in 3 1/3 innings and Barnes struck out two in 1 1/3 innings.
Dade County (Ga.) 11, NSM 1 — At Trenton, Georgia, a nine-run bottom of the fifth inning allowed Dade County to claim the win over its out-of-state rival on Thursday.
NSM (1-1) managed just one hit, a double by Russ Marr. Marr, Dylan Marr, Harley Tucker, Derek Bearden, Drake Holland and Mason Smith each drew a walk. Dylan Marr scored the Bison’s lone run.
Crossville 12, Pisgah 2 — At Pisgah, Dakota Causey recorded 14 strikeouts while pitching a one-hitter to lead Crossville past the Eagles on Thursday.
Jackson Wheeler had the Eagles’ lone hit while Steven Wheeler walked twice and scored a run and Brody Parker and John Burke both walked. Parker recorded 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched for Pisgah (0-6).
Fyffe 11, Section 0 — At Fyffe, the visiting Lions were held to two hits while falling to the Red Devils on Thursday.
Section (0-2) got singles from Cole Woods and Carter Cooper while Jed Sparks drew a walk.
Ty Bell went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Will Stephens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Fyffe (3-0). Fyffe pitchers Tanner Cowart and Ike Rowell combined for 10 strikeouts.
Wednesday
NSM 10, Woodville 7 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain held off Woodville for a season-opening victory.
Lake Bell and Russ Marr both had two hits and two RBIs for the Bison while Mason Smith had two hits and one RBI and Dylan Marr and Harley Tucker had one hit and one RBI each. Derek Bearden and Kayden Gilley also had one hit each for NSM.
Cam Talley had one hit and two RBIs for Woodville (0-1) while Brett Berger, Nathan Gardner and Robert Swafford each had one hit and one RBI.
Drake Holland and Dylan Marr both pitched scoreless 1 1/3 innings while recording four strikeouts apiece.
Tuesday
North Jackson 8, Dade County (Ga.) 0 — At Stevenson, Carson Smith and Landon Barnes combined for 11 strikeouts (seven for Smith and four for Barnes) while tossing a one-hitter for North Jackson.
At the plate, Brandon Poole had two hits and two RBIs for North Jackson while Smith had two hits and one RBI and , Caden Wynne and Dalton Morris had one hit and one RBI. The Chiefs also got one hit each from Macklin Guess, Barnes and Nick Jernagin.
Southside 7, Scottsboro 2 — At Scottsboro, visiting Southside used a four-run fourth inning to spearhead its win over the Wildcats.
Ethan Wininger finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Scottsboro while Camden Matthews, Landon Grider and Collin Perkins had one hit each.
Collinsville 8-8, Pisgah 2-7 — At Collinsville, the host Panthers swept a doubleheader with the Eagles.
In Game 1, Pisgah trimmed a four-run deficit to two in the top of the fifth inning, but Collinsville countered with three runs in the bottom of inning and one more in the sixth to seal the win.
John Burke finished 2-for-3 for Pisgah while Dalton Johnson and Brody Parker had one hit and one RBI each. Andrew Turner and Kody Knight also had hits for the Eagles.
In Game 2, Tyler Morgan’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Collinsville the walk-off win after Pisgah had scored two runs in the top of the seventh — Jackson Wheeler had an RBI double for the Eagles while Burke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Parker finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Pisgah and Mason Overdear was 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored while Jackson Wheeler had one hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, Conley Rogers had one hit and one RBI and Johnson had one hit each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.