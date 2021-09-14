Jackson County is home to two recently crowned state bodybuilding physique champions.
Scottsboro residents Jackie Royal and Alan Tolar each won multiple state championships during the National Physique Committee (NPC) Alabama Championships at Gadsden City High School in Gadsden on Aug. 28.
Royal, 62, won the Women’s Physique Masters Age 35-over state title, the Women’s Bodybuilding Age 35-over state title and was the overall NPC Alabama Women’s’ Bodybuilding state championship.
“She is Miss Alabama 2021,” said Kramer Bergman, who trained both Royal and Tolar.
“Awesome, I have a title,” Royal said with a laugh. “I was more nervous for state (than her first competition). There were more people around and the pressure was much greater.”
Royal also had a state runner-up finish in the Women’s Physique Open.
Tolar collected four state titles and one state runner-up finish. He won the NPC Classic Physique Masters Age 35-over state title, the Men’s Physique Novice state title, the Men’s Physique True Novice state title and the Classic Physique True Novice state title while finishing second in the Classic Physique Novice division.
Tolar was competing in bodybuilding for the first time.
“I had a blast,” he said. “I’ve always kind of had it my mind to do it. I’m a competitive person and always want to win. I came to Kramer in February to coach me and he got me ready.”
Total plans to compete in the state championships again next season. Next up for Royal is the NPC Nationals in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania next summer.
“These are the most successful first-time competitors I’ve trained, and that says a lot,” said Bergman, whose trained more than 70 state champions. “They both worked really hard and did what they were supposed to do. There’s going to be a lot more (success) for them.”
