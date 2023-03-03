The Scottsboro varsity girls tennis team went on the road and posted a dominant victory over a sectional opponent.
The Wildcats defeated host Arab 9-0 in Class 4A-5A Section 7 on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (1-2, 1-1) got wins of 8-2 from Lily Turlington at No. 1 singles, 8-0 from Summer Miller at No. 2 singles and 6-3, 6-2 from Mallie Earnest at No. 3 singles while Ella Ritter at No. 4, Alex Holder at No. 5 and Daisy Eakin at No. 6 singles picked up forfeit wins.
Turlington and Miller teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles for Scottsboro while Earnest and Ritter at No. 2 doubles and Holder and Eakin at No. 3 doubles received forfeit wins.
BOYS
Arab 6, Scottsboro 3 — At Arab, Scottsboro split the six singles matches with rival Arab but were swept in the three doubles matches during a Class 4A-5A Section 7 match on Tuesday.
Dylan Chastain, Hudson Thomas and Luke Potter posted 8-2 wins at No. 2 , No. 3 and No. 5 singles for Scottsboro (1-1, 0-1).
