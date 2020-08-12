A former North Sand Mountain and college basketball player has been hired to lead the Woodville varsity girls basketball program
Hannah Vann, formerly Hannah Vest, was approved as the Panthers’ new head coach during the Jackson County Board of Education’s Aug. 3 meeting.
“I’m very excited to be the new girls basketball coach at Woodville,” Vann said. “One of my goals is to make the program grow by encouraging elementary students to participate in a rec league. That will prepare my players for high school competition. Another one of my goals is to be a competitive team in our area, region and state.”
Vann was a four-year varsity basketball player at NSM and played her final two seasons for her father, Tracy Vest, who is now the head coach at Rhea County (Tennessee). Vann was an all-state selection her senior season. After graduation from NSM, Vann played two seasons at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville before concluding her college playing career at Faulkner University in Montgomery.
Vann is married to Tyler Vann, who was hired last May as Woodville’s head football coach.
Hannah Vann spent last season as an assistant coach for the Woodville girls basketball program, which she believes will help with the coaching transition.
“Spending a year as assistant coach gave me an opportunity to learn about the players and become familiar with the program,” said Vann, who directed Woodville’s offseason workouts this summer. “It also helped me learn their strengths and weaknesses.”
Vann replaces Brian “Bubba” Smith, who resigned as Woodville’s varsity girls basketball coach in May after coaching both the Woodville girls and boys basketball teams the past three years.
Hannah knows the game,” said Smith, who is still Woodville’s varsity boys head coach. “She was a really good player and she comes from a basketball family.”
